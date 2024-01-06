HIGH SCORE Achieves Worldwide Distribution and Makes Global Premiere

Serena Ryen & Ethan Itzkow of Schmeh Films, a breakthrough full-service production company dedicated to mind-bending and purpose-driven entertainment and the award-winning team behind the film CASHED (streaming on Prime Video) and Jade, directed by NAACP Theatre Award winner Robert Manning Jr., starring Luke Tennie (Apple TV+'s Shrinking) and Noam Shapiro (The Kill Room) now bring their latest innovative and compelling film High Score, which showcases the power of cinema to address social issues. The film, which tackles the horror of racism in a gripping narrative, will be available to global audiences via the popular online platform Film Shortage through worldwide distribution, on January 6, 2024, where the film will also be featured as a ‘Daily Pick'. High Score stars Ethan Itzkow (Netflix's You) and was written and directed by Serena Ryen (CASHED, American Dynasty) and Ethan Itzkow, and produced by Ryen, Itzkow, and Hayley Hogan (CASHED, #AskFirefox).



“We're thrilled High Score will be making its world premiere via Film Shortage on January 6, 2024 and that audiences all over the world will be able to see the film. High Score is a very special movie that raises the genre bar to new heights and is both commercially viable while staying true to its artistic integrity and key messaging to connect audiences on a global scale," said Hogan. “High Score was born of our need to drag the violent hatred fomenting in the shadows of our media into the light and to explore the almost supernatural power of the internet to amplify extremist ideologies. We had no idea just how prophetic the film would be when we made it,” said Ryen and Itzkow.



High Score follows a burgeoning white supremacist who is drawn deeper into the abyss of online radicalization. As the protagonist succumbs to the allure of extremist ideologies and conspiracy theories during a political election, his personal life crumbles around him. The story addresses the real-life consequences of misinformation and hate speech proliferating unchecked on the internet. With the rise of social media platforms and the ease of access to unfiltered content, the film shines a spotlight on the devastating effects of hate speech and misinformation.

Schmeh Films, renowned for presenting groundbreaking work to its global audience, aims to create empathy and foster understanding among its audience. “We tell stories that press on the seldom-seen, under-explored bruises of the human experience. We are what we consume. We aim to affect social change and add to the communal good through cinematic storytelling. Our goals are to give voice to gritty realities, heal collective traumas, and unpack hard truths through humor, horror, and magical realism.”

High Score won Best Short Film and Best Actor (for star Ethan Itzkow, of the hit Netflix series “YOU”) after its world premiere at the Chelsea Film Festival, and a Stop Hate Award at the Immigration Film Festival. The film also won Best Thriller Short (Culver City Film Fest), another Best Actor Award for Itzkow (Queens World Film Fest), and was nominated for Best Short Film at Orlando Film Fest.

Serena Ryen and Ethan Itzkow have proven their ability to create visually stunning films that showcase their meticulous attention to detail and their passion for storytelling. Their first collaboration "CASHED," available now on Prime Video, won a slew of awards during its multi-year festival run including Best Dramatic Short and Best Cinematography (CICHFF), Best Actress (CICHFF & CIAFF), Audience Choice Award (HollyShorts Monthly Screenings), and a Best Comedy nomination with the Queens World Film Festival.

The duo has also been individually recognized with Itzkow winning Best Actor at the Chelsea Film Festival (called a Top 10 Best Film Festival by USA Today) for his work in “High Score” and he can be seen in TV shows like the hit Netflix series “YOU”, starring Penn Badgley. Meanwhile, Ryen has performed opposite stars like Ron Rifkin and toured the world in multiple stage productions. She has performed on some of the most illustrious stages in the country, like Carnegie Hall and the Tony Award Winning Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, with their latest hit Jade, a collaboration with Dirty Coffee Pictures, starring Luke Tennie (Apple TV+'s Shrinking) and Noam Shapiro (The Kill Room) winning Best Actor, for Luke Tennie at the Chelsea Film Festival. Brett Goldstein of Ted Lasso fame said “It's F***ing Brilliant…”

High Score makes its official world premiere on January 6, 2024, via Film Shortage and will stream to audiences all over the world.

About Schmeh Films

Schmeh Films is a breakthrough full-service production company dedicated to mind-bending and purpose-driven entertainment. Anytime a person can empathize with a fictional character, it deepens their capacity to empathize with other flesh-and-blood humans. That's why Schmeh Films creates content and tells stories that not only entertain but also shift perspectives. Impactful Stories can effectively open doors and change minds in seemingly invisible, but monumental, ways. With the powers of surreal imagination and fierce empathy, Schmeh Films tells stories that entertain, inspire, terrify, and ignite change. Schmeh Films are what dreams and nightmares are made of. For more information, please visit www.schmehfilms.com



About Film Shortage

Film Shortage is home to the next generation of filmmakers, premiering some of the best and most diverse short films online. For more information, please visit www.filmshortage.com