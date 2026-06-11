HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Offer $49 Through Digital Rush

Beginning tomorrow (June 12), digital rush tickets for Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody will be available exclusively on the TodayTix app. Rush tickets will be available beginning at 9:00 AM each morning for that day's performances on a first-come, first-served basis and will cost $49 each, inclusive of fees.

As previously announced, the production has partnered with TodayTix and NYC Pride to host multiple official Pride Nights at the Off-Broadway theater, the 6th Floor Theater at The Culture Club at 530 West 27th St (formerly The McKittrick Hotel), during the month of June in the lead up to the annual parade. The following performances will be considered official Pride events and will include special activations for audience members including giveaways and post-show talkbacks, with 10% of all ticket sales donated to NYC Pride. Porchlight bar will host an afterparty following the June 21 talkback.

Friday, June 19 at 5pm

Friday, June 19 at 8:30pm

Saturday, June 20 at 5pm

Saturday, June 20 at 8:30pm

Sunday, June 21 at 3pm

The production and TodayTix will also be represented on a float in the NYC Pride March on June 28. Catch the cast on a custom float featuring bops from the show, giveaways, and a few surprises along the way.