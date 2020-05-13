HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD's Catherine Ashmore Bradley to Host The Prep's Instagram Live Cabaret

This Sunday, May 17th at 7pm EST Professional Performance Prep's (The Prep) pro-track private voice and acting students will perform in a 2-part Instagram Live cabaret to benefit The Actors Fund. This Instagram Live special will be hosted by Catherine Ashmore Bradley (Broadway's Harry Potter & The Cursed Child, A Christmas Story National Tour, Nickelodeon's "DEEMA" on Bubble Guppies, "Happy" on Netflix) and Jaiden Klein (Frozen 1st National Tour, The Grinch National Tour, "Mother Goose Club" on PBS, HBO's I Know This Much Is True), along with High School Students/Student Producers Hailey Miffitt and Kate Kennedy. The live cabaret can be viewed by visiting The Preps Instagram page @ThePrepNJ.

The Prep's "The Show Must Go On!" is a student-run cabaret created by high school students Hailey Miffitt and Kate Kennedy. "Hailey and I were brainstorming different ideas on how we could spread positivity during this time while also providing an opportunity for artists to perform. We didn't know where this idea would take us, so I can't thank The Prep enough for letting us put the show on. It has been an incredible experience! says Kate Kennedy.

Performing will be Prep students Gabriel Amoroso (Broadway's Harry Potter & The Cursed Child, Medea at BAM), Fiona Morgan Quinn (Broadway's Frozen, The Grinch National Tour, Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane on Hallmark Channel), Delaney Quinn, (Broadway's Waitress, Broad City on Hulu, Modern Love on Amazon Prime), Alexandra Bradley (The Sound of Music National Tour, "City On A Hill" on Showtime), Aubin Bradley (Les Misérables National Tour, "Madam Secretary" on CBS, Happy on Netflix, upcoming film Mother), Taylor Kaplan (Voice of "MOLLY" on Nickelodeon Bubble Guppies, Annie at Axelrod), Ethan Cutillo (The Sound of Music National Tour, Brownie Wise Musical, Lucky Jack feature film), Emily Isabel (The Sound of Music National Tour, Kissing Booth on Comedy Central), Jon Martens (Kinky Boots Asia Tour, Billy Elliot at Goodspeed Opera House, Happy on Netflix), Kieran Brown (The Sound of Music National Tour, Matilda at Engeman Theatre), Liam Pollock (Luna and the Gold River Docks), Abbey Hafer (Upcoming films: Finding Christmas, SnoBabies & The Retaliators), Caleigh Anne (The Reliant on Netflix), Julianna Layne (upcoming film: Finding Christmas), Lily Anna Schechter (Annie at Axelrod Theatre, Evil Lives Here on ID Channel), Annie Shea (Matilda, 'Tis the Season, Elf at Surflight Theatre), Ashley Burroughs (Joseph, Home for the Holidays & Peter Pan at Surflight), Isabel Martens (Feature Film Silent is the House), Lena Marano (upcoming films Mama and Lucia), Madisyn Wood (Annie at Main Stage California), Finn Brown, Zoe Kenney, Gabriella Pizzigoni, and Eliana June Gamble.





