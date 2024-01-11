HANDEL: MADE IN AMERICA Comes to The Met Next Month

Performances are February 15-16.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 3 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
Roundabout's 2024-2025 Season Will Include New Orleans-Style PIRATES OF PENZANCE with Rami Photo 4 Roundabout's 2024-202 Season Will Include Ramin Karimloo, David Hyde Pierce, Daniel Dae Kim and More

On February 15 and 16, the world premiere of Click Here will be performed at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, directed by Pat Eakin Young and written and performed by Terrance McKnight. George Frideric Handel's music spread across boundaries of genre and social class, making his operas, oratorios, and instrumental works wildly popular with the British masses. But Handel rose to fame atop the burgeoning British Empire, history's most influential global superpower, and in Georgian England, the same trading companies that underwrote arts and culture turned their profits from the trade of exotic goods and, most notably, enslaved people.

Through the lens of Handel's life and works, and The Met's British Galleries, musician and storyteller Terrance McKnight (WQXR) leads an intimate and revealing journey about art, power, history, and family, weaving his own history as a young African-American man inspired by classical music with the story of Handel's world — and the money, power, and people that moved and were moved by it. Director Pat Eakin Young (La Celestina at The Met), conductor Malcolm J. Merriweather (The Ballad of the Brown King at The Met), and famed Handel scholar Ellen Harris complement a cast of star opera singers: soprano Latonia Moore, mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges, tenor Noah Stewart, and bass-baritone Davóne Tines.

Details:

Thursday, February 15 and Friday, February 16,  7 p.m.

The Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium, The Met Fifth Avenue

Tickets start at $35 ($30 + $5 fee)

MetLiveArts tickets include Museum admission on the day of the event, during Museum hours only. 




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Alex Brightman Takes First Bows in SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photos: Alex Brightman Takes First Bows in SPAMALOT on Broadway

Alex Brightman made his triumphant return to the court of Camelot as Sir Lancelot in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT. Check out photos from the big night!

2
Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Photo
Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

The Manhattan Theatre Club production of Prayer for the French Republic has officially opened on Broadway! The play opened last night, January 9, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. BroadwayWorld is taking you on the red carpet at the production's opening with Donna Murphy, Tyne Daly, LaChanze and more. Check out photos below!

3
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CORRUPTION at LCT Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CORRUPTION at LCT

Check out rehearsal photos for Corruption at Lincoln Center Theater!

4
Video: HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring Photo
Video: HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring

The world premiere production of Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, will release an original cast recording. Watch a video from the cast recording session!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Alex Brightman Takes First Bows in SPAMALOT on BroadwayPhotos: Alex Brightman Takes First Bows in SPAMALOT on Broadway
Photos: See John Behlmann, Saffron Burrows & More in Rehearsals for CORRUPTION at Lincoln Center TheaterPhotos: See John Behlmann, Saffron Burrows & More in Rehearsals for CORRUPTION at Lincoln Center Theater
Cast Set For Audible Theater's World Premiere of DEAD OUTLAW, From the Team Behind THE BAND'S VISITCast Set For Audible Theater's World Premiere of DEAD OUTLAW, From the Team Behind THE BAND'S VISIT
THE COLOR PURPLE Classes Come to Peloton This MonthTHE COLOR PURPLE Classes Come to Peloton This Month

Videos

HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring Video
HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Video
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley Video
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
WICKED

Recommended For You