HANDEL: MADE IN AMERICA Comes to The Met Next Month

On February 15 and 16, the world premiere of Click Here will be performed at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, directed by Pat Eakin Young and written and performed by Terrance McKnight. George Frideric Handel's music spread across boundaries of genre and social class, making his operas, oratorios, and instrumental works wildly popular with the British masses. But Handel rose to fame atop the burgeoning British Empire, history's most influential global superpower, and in Georgian England, the same trading companies that underwrote arts and culture turned their profits from the trade of exotic goods and, most notably, enslaved people.

Through the lens of Handel's life and works, and The Met's British Galleries, musician and storyteller Terrance McKnight (WQXR) leads an intimate and revealing journey about art, power, history, and family, weaving his own history as a young African-American man inspired by classical music with the story of Handel's world — and the money, power, and people that moved and were moved by it. Director Pat Eakin Young (La Celestina at The Met), conductor Malcolm J. Merriweather (The Ballad of the Brown King at The Met), and famed Handel scholar Ellen Harris complement a cast of star opera singers: soprano Latonia Moore, mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges, tenor Noah Stewart, and bass-baritone Davóne Tines.

Details:

Thursday, February 15 and Friday, February 16, 7 p.m.

The Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium, The Met Fifth Avenue

Tickets start at $35 ($30 + $5 fee)

MetLiveArts tickets include Museum admission on the day of the event, during Museum hours only.