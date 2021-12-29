HAMILTON Tour Cancels December 29 and 30 Performances in Buffalo

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

The "Philip" touring company of Hamilton has cancelled additional performances on its Buffalo stop, including tonight, December 29, and tomorrow, December 30.

At this time, all future performances are set to go on as planned. Patrons are instructed to contact their point of purchase to exchange tickets for an alternate performance or receive a refund.

Read the full statement below:

In the ongoing effort to ensure the wellbeing of the cast, crew, and audiences, the Wednesday, December 29 at 7:30pm and Thursday December, 30 at 7:30pm performances have been canceled. All future performances of Hamilton are scheduled to go on as planned.

Patrons are instructed to contact their point of purchase to exchange tickets for an alternate performance or receive a refund. Best availability is Friday, December 31 at 7:30pm, Saturday, January 1 at 8:00pm, and Sunday, January 2 at 7:00pm.

Tickets purchased from Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.

If you have any questions, please contact Shea's Box Office at patronservices@sheas.org. Please be aware we are experiencing a significant number of inquiries and we appreciate your patience.

Stay up to date through our website at www.sheas.org or follow Shea's on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.