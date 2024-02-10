HAMILTON & The Voice Alum Deejay Young to Headline Concert at Mastercard Midnight Theatre

The concert will take place on Wednesday, March 6th.

By: Feb. 10, 2024

Award-winning singer/songwriter, actor, & performer Deejay Young will headline his very first New York City concert: An Evening with Deejay Young - a live, one-night-only cabaret-inspired show at Mastercard Midnight Theatre, Wednesday, March 6th.

This musical experience will feature an array of vocal stylings from the R&B singer & Tampa, FL native who recently appeared on Season 24 of NBC's Emmy-winning reality competition series The Voice with a blind audition performance of "This Woman's Work", by Kate Bush.

Young was also featured in the Angelica Tour cast of the Tony-winning hit musical Hamilton where he covered 5 of 7 total principal roles, including the titular character, Alexander Hamilton as well as Aaron Burr & all three dual Sons of Liberty roles.

With a discography of various recorded works, Young has received four Independent Music Awards, two Contemporary Acapella Recording Awards, & top-charting R&B Albums on U.S., Global & music charts. This show will include Broadway to jazz standards, some special guests, & much more. The show will also feature singer & musician, Torrey Thomas on piano.

Doors open at 9:00PM. Showtime at 9:30PM. Tickets are available now at www.midnighttheatre.com.




