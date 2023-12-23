Greta Gerwig's DESERT ISLAND DISCS Include Songs from A CHORUS LINE, TOMMY, CAMELOT, and More

"My list is extremely musical-heavy because that's the truth of who I am," states Gerwig in the BBC4 interview.

By: Dec. 23, 2023

Greta Gerwig appeared on BBC Radio 4's 'Desert Island Discs' and revealed her picks, which include songs from Broadway shows A Chorus Line, Tommy, Camelot, Hair, and more!

"My list is extremely musical-heavy because that's the truth of who I am," states Gerwig in the interview.

Gerwig also discusses the early influence of her family's record collection, which included recordings of musicals and plays, a trip to see 42nd Street in 1995, and more with host Lauren Laverne.

Read the full list of picks and listen to the show below!

Gerwig's Desert Island Discs

DISC ONE: Opening: I Hope I Get It - Don Pippin, A Chorus Line Orchestra, A Chorus Line Ensemble

DISC TWO: Pinball Wizard - The Who

DISC THREE: Sleigh Ride - Johnny Mathis, Percy Faith & His Orchestra

DISC FOUR: And The Grass Won’t Pay No Mind - Elvis Presley DISC FIVE: Moonage Daydream - David Bowie

DISC SIX: Top Hat, White Tie and Tails - Johnny Green & His Orchestra, Fred Astaire

DISC SEVEN: Camelot: Finale Ultimo - Camelot Orchestra conducted by Franz Allers, Original Broadway Cast of Camelot

DISC EIGHT: Ain't Got No / I Got Life - Nina Simone

About Greta Gerwig

Gerwig is an American actress and filmmaker. Most recently, she helmed the Barbie movie, making her the first woman in cinematic history to have the sole director’s credit for a billion-dollar blockbuster.

She received Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for her directorial debut Lady Bird in 2017, and her follow-up film, Little Women, received six Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay in 2019. 

Since the early 2010s, Gerwig has collaborated with her partner Noah Baumbach on several films, including Greenberg (2010), Frances Ha (2012), for which she received a Golden Globe Award nomination, and Mistress America (2015). She has also appeared in the films Damsels in Distress (2011), To Rome with Love (2012), Maggie's Plan (2015), Jackie (2016), and 20th Century Women (2016).

Gerwig will be president of the jury for next year's Cannes Film Festival.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



