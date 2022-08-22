Governors Island Arts' Organizations In Residence Present New Public Programs Kicks Off This Month

Governors Island Arts has announced new fall programming from the seasonal Organizations in Residence in the historic former military houses of Nolan Park and Colonels Row, expanding cultural offerings for Governors Island visitors and exploring themes including abolition, origins of Latin American art, intersections of art and technology, struggles for racial and gender equity, and more.

"Governors Island attracts a variety of visitors with its wide-ranging Organizations in Residence programming and this Fall's pieces are the epitome of unique experiences in the middle of New York Harbor," said Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria-Torres Springer. "I encourage every New Yorker to visit Governors Island's Nolan Park and Colonels Row, which include powerful pieces highlighting the arts, culture, and technology."

"As Governors Island's cultural community continues to grow, we are excited to present even more engaging cultural experiences from the more than two-dozen Organizations in Residence from across the city," said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. "There's no place in New York City quite like Governors Island-from our accessible recreational experiences to our stunning, ecologically innovative landscapes, to one of the most diverse collections of cultural experiences to be presented in one place-I encourage all New Yorkers to hop on the ferry and take advantage of all the Island has to offer this fall."

"The Organizations in Residence program represents a powerful cross-section of perspectives from around New York City, and we are thrilled for visitors to be able to experience the expanded program offerings for the fall months," said Juan Pablo Siles, Associate Curator and Producer at the Trust for Governors Island. "These new offerings put into practice the mission of Governors Island Arts, engaging with the most pressing issues of our time and responding to the Island's unique environments, while further connecting the artistic hub on Governors Island to the citywide arts and cultural community."

Reflecting the diversity of New York City in one cultural hub, Governors Island Arts' seasonal Organizations in Residence program presents dynamic, accessible, free programming to Island visitors each year. 2022 Organizations in Residence include 4heads, American Indian Community House, ArtCrawl Harlem, Beam Center, Billion Oyster Project, BronxArtSpace, Bronx Hispanic Festival/New York Latin American Triennial, the Climate Museum, Escaping Time: Art from U.S. Prisons, Flux Factory, Harvestworks, KODA, MoCADA, NARS Foundation, New Art Dealers Alliance, New York Virtual Volcano Observatory, National Academy of Design, NYC Audubon, NYU Gallatin WetLab, Pratt School of Architecture's GAUD Program, Swale, Triangle Arts, and the West Harlem Art Fund.

See below for a schedule of upcoming free exhibitions and public programs, with more to be announced in the coming weeks at www.govisland.org.

BronxArtSpace: Artist Residency & Open Studios

September-October

Colonels Row Building 407A

BronxArtSpace is a community-based organization committed to supporting local and often under-resourced artists, fostering projects that engage vital social, educational, and political concerns. On Governors Island, BronxArtSpace will host their annual artist residency for seven Bronx-based artists alongside open studios September 24-25 and October 29-30.

Escaping Time: Art from U.S. Prisons

August 20-October 30

Colonels Row Building 410A

Founded in 2013, Escaping Time: Art from U.S. Prisons works to change the way people who have been through the criminal justice system are viewed by society as a whole. By exhibiting and selling artwork created behind prison walls, they engage Governors Island visitors with issues related to the criminal justice system, serving as a reminder that there are human beings behind each piece. Join for an opening reception on August 27 from 5-7pm.

New York Latin American Triennial 2022 (NYLAAT) presented by the Bronx Hispanic Festival

August 29-November 16

Colonels Row Building 405B

New to Governors Island is the 2022 New York Latin American Triennial (NYLAAT), presented under the umbrella of the Bronx Hispanic Festival at eight locations throughout New York City. This year's theme, Abya Yala: Structural Origins, explores pre-Columbian, African, and European influence and the compulsive changes on Latin American art brought along with the contemporary era. NYLAAT 2022 on Governors Island will feature the work of 10 artists on display through the fall.

NYU Gallatin WetLab: feel rubble

September 10-October 30

Colonels Row Building 403

feel rubble assembles historic multimedia works by Beverly Buchanan and Betty Beaumont, along with a site-responsive sculptural intervention by Gabriela Salazar. Join for an opening party on September 10 from 4-7pm.

American Indian Community House

Nolan Park Building 15

The American Indian Community House will present several free public arts programs throughout the fall, including staged readings, open rehearsals, and performances from Chatha/Choctaw, Creek, and Delaware Native American performer, writer, director, and actor Nicholson Billey; Mohawk actress, director, and writer Danielle Gray; LeAnne Howe, Marla Carlson, and Muriel Miguel.

Flux Factory

Colonels Row Building 404A

Free, artist-led public programs at Flux Saturdays, held on the last Saturday of each month through the end of October-including performances, exhibitions, open studios, workshops, and more.

Harvestworks: Fluid - an art and tech exhibition

August 27-October 30

Nolan Park Building 10B

Through tech-focused artworks, Fluid brings together artists working in a variety of media including recycled electronics, web-VR, and immersive sound and image installations. Bringing attention to the fluid relationships between human, animal, and machines, each work explores these issues through the lens of the artist.

KODA: Mildred Beltré: Working to get there

August 12-September 18

Colonels Row Building 404B

Through her agitprop work and poetic gestures, Mildred Beltré generates desire and invites imagination to dream with eyes open wide. Working to get there takes its title from pre-figurative and abolitionist writing and presents prints, drawings, crochets, and human hair installations created between the years of 2002-2022 that represent a powerful struggle for racial and gender equity that is crucial to hope and joy.

KODA x Residency Unlimited - The Snake & The Archive

August 20-September 10

Colonels Row Building 404B

The Snake & The Archive is a collaborative research & installation project by Stephanie Misa and queer feminist, zine-producing duo Multiple Spirits. The installation approaches and encounters the archive-whether as subject, source or concept, and the intersections between them- through embodied and situated knowledge and culturally distinct perspectives.

Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Art: MoCADA Abolition House

July 16-October 30

Nolan Park Building 7A

At MoCADA Abolition House on Governors Island, mid-career artists will use their unique platform, space, and resources to develop and present projects, films, performances, and other new work related to social justice. Highlights include Supremacy Project, a group installation addressing systemic violence and oppression that BIPOC families and communities are fighting to end; Protest With Art, featuring artifacts collected by The All Street Journal that chronicle the Black Lives Matter Movement, movements for housing justice, and mental health causes; and short film features.

NARS Foundation: NARS Satellite Residency Exhibition

Nolan Park Building 5B

September 10-October 30

Curated by NARS Curatorial Fellow Jessica Duby, this exhibition features works by NARS Foundation's Satellite Artists in Residence on Governors Island, along with artist-led workshops and open studios.

National Academy of Design: Materia/Material

August-October

Nolan Park Building 7B

National Academy of Design is holding a summer residency for six artists in residence, along with several open studios and participatory workshops throughout the fall.

NYC Audubon

Nolan Park Building 17

August 6-October 29

This fall, New York City Audubon will open the doors of their Governors Island residence, inviting visitors inside the house to experience the world of urban birds in unexpected ways. In addition, Afternoon Bird Walks continue every Saturday from 2-3:30pm.

Pratt School of Architecture's Department of Graduate Architecture and Urban Design (GAUD): Experimental Landings

Nolan Park Building 14

Through September 5

This exhibition interrogates how designers assert agency through the representation, organization, and formation of land. Join for a panel discussion and reception on September 1.

Pratt School of Architecture's Department of Graduate Architecture and Urban Design (GAUD): MS.Arch and MS.AUD Student Show 2022

Nolan Park Building 14

September 16-October 28

An exhibition featuring the work of students graduating from the Ms.Arch (Masters of Science in Architecture) and MS.AUD (Masters of Science in Urban Design) in the summer of 2022.

Swale: Metabolism of Cities

Nolan Park Building 11 & LMCC's Arts Center at Governors Island

November 16-17

An annual symposium that will focus on the metabolic processes that sustain life and that can build or rebuild the foundations of sustainability. Co-presented by Urban Soils Institute NYC and NYC Soil and Water Conservation District.

Swale: Free Soils Testing Events

Nolan Park Building 11

August 27 & September 17

Visitors can bring soil samples from home, and Swale and NYC Urban Soils Institute will test it for heavy metals content on the spot.

West Harlem Art Fund (WHAF)

Nolan Park Building 10B

September 10-October 30

West Harlem Art Fund will present Fall Arts, a newly curated indoor show featuring print, design, and sculpture artworks by NYC area artists. This fall, WHAF will also hold monoprinting workshops on September 10, September 24, October 8, and October 22, led by artist Red Sagalow, and outdoor tap-dancing workshops on October 2 and October 9.

In addition, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC)'s Arts Center at Governors Island-the first year-round home for the arts on the Island-continues their 2022 season through the fall months, with a site-spe­cif­ic exhi­bi­tion by Amy Khosh­bin and Jen­nifer Khosh­bin, a four-chan­nel video instal­la­tion by Elis­sa Blount-Moor­head and Brad­ford Young, a par­tic­i­pa­to­ry sculp­ture instal­la­tion by Simon Ben­jamin, and the monthly Take Care pub­lic pro­grams series. The Arts Center is open Friday through Sunday, with free admission available at www.lmcc.net.