Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams Celebrate the Opening Of Gansevoort Peninsula In Hudson River Park

Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today welcomed the opening of Gansevoort Peninsula, a 5.5-acre green oasis that is now the largest stand-alone recreational space within Hudson River Park. The $73 million project, designed by a team led by Field Operations, features Manhattan's first public beachfront, with a rocky seating ledge and a new water access point for kayakers and other small boaters. Gansevoort Peninsula also includes a large sports field, boardwalks and other walking promenades, a large seating lawn, a picnic area, an ecological salt marsh, and 20 million juvenile oysters in the water.

“This is how we do things in New York. We see beauty and potential, we roll up our sleeves and we get to work,” Governor Hochul said. “This collaboration between New York City and State will benefit everyone who visits here on the shore of the Hudson, and it checks a lot of boxes from climate change mitigation to competition on the ball fields, from a stroll with your pup to sitting on the beach. It's been 25 years in the making and we've shown once again that anything worth having is worth working for.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “Gansevoort Peninsula is a true green space for the 21st century, incorporating innovative design and helping to prepare the west side of Manhattan for climate change. Our administration is working to provide open space in every community and expand access to public parks in all five boroughs. The city has invested more than $70 million in this critical project that will help us reach that goal, and we hope New Yorkers enjoy all the wonderful amenities it has to offer.”

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said, “Gansevoort Peninsula combines the hallmarks of Hudson River Park Trust: recreation, education, and resiliency. I'm excited for West Siders, New Yorkers, and tourists to explore everything this new section of the park has to offer. From kids to adults to dogs, there's something for everyone at Gansevoort Peninsula.”

President & CEO of Hudson River Park Trust Noreen Doyle said, “Twenty-five years ago, Hudson River Park was a big dream, and Gansevoort was an even bigger one. Converting this former Sanitation facility into the sparkling public open space it is today has been a decades-long endeavor. The Hudson River Park Trust is grateful to Governor Hochul, Mayor Adams, Borough President Levine, and all the elected officials, community champions and environmental advocates who have fought for the Park while also providing the funding, leadership and support needed to achieve today's success. Beyond adding 5.5 new acres of extraordinary park to New York's open space network, Gansevoort also connects communities to their Hudson River, completing a gap in the Park's four-mile footprint, and making it infinitely more pleasurable to travel between our surrounding west side neighborhoods. We thank every member of the extraordinary design and construction teams and our own staff whose artistry and know-how came together to create this special place.”

Located in Hudson River Park between Gansevoort Street and Little West 12th Street, and opposite the Whitney Museum of American Art, Gansevoort Peninsula delivers a wide array of spaces for lounging, fitness and fun. The resilient southern edge provides direct access to the Hudson River for non-motorized boats and offers stunning views of the River, the lower Manhattan skyline, and Day's End, a monumental, site-specific sculpture by David Hammons donated to the Park by the Whitney Museum of American Art in 2021. The adjacent beach features 1,200 tons of sand with beach umbrellas, Adirondack-style chairs and a misting feature for cooling down or rinsing off sand. A large picnic area with tables and benches overlooks the River, and a boardwalk with a Pine Grove draws people onto the site from the adjacent esplanade before connecting with the western esplanade where Manhattan's Thirteenth Avenue was once located. While the Hudson River's water quality has significantly improved since the Clean Water Act was passed in the 1970s, Gansevoort Peninsula is designed to be a sunbathing beach and swimming will not be permitted.

Given the Peninsula's width — much wider than Hudson River Park's typical piers — the Trust and the design team were able to build a large “U13” ballfield in the center of the Peninsula, a feature much desired by local residents. Other recreational features include an adult fitness area and two dog runs — one for larger dogs and one for smaller dogs — with water features that will open later this fall. A small area where dog owners will be able to socialize with their dogs will also be included. At the Peninsula's eastern edge, a building, designed by nARCHITECTS, will include public restrooms, a concession stand and a small area to support Park maintenance needs. Gansevoort Peninsula will be newly connected to the inland community through Gansevoort Landing, a new crosswalk created by New York State and City Departments of Transportation, and a pedestrian plaza created by the Meatpacking District BID. Hudson River Park is also proud to continue hosting FDNY Marine Company 1 on site.

Partner at Field Operations Lisa Switkin said, “Inspired by community input, Gansevoort Peninsula is a place for respite, relaxation, exploration, sports, and play. A defining characteristic is how the design embraces each side of the peninsula, offering new ways to engage with the Hudson River, with diverse and varied edges that elongate the transition from land to water. Here, a combination of promenades, lookouts, tidal pools, ledges, sandy beach, salt marsh, and kayak access create an immersive and dynamic environment that changes with the tides, making for a truly unforgettable experience.”

Representative Dan Goldman said, “I am incredibly excited to hear that the Gansevoort Peninsula will be bringing new public spaces for New Yorkers to enjoy in Hudson River Park. Public green spaces are desperately needed in our city and the Hudson River Park Trust is a shining example of efforts to revitalize our outdoor environment. I appreciate all of the work President and CEO Noreen Doyle and her team have done to get this project up and running and I look forward to taking my own kids to enjoy Gansevoort Peninsula.”

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, "I'm thrilled to help cut the ribbon today at Gansevoort Peninsula, 5 1/2 acres of the newest public open space on the West Side in the Hudson River Park, replete with a large green oasis, a sand beach, salt marsh, ball field, dog runs, playground, and a major public artwork by David Hammons. This amazing new amenity is the result of the close collaboration among Community Board 2, the Hudson River Park Trust and its Advisory Council, and other stakeholders. I am grateful for their input and, as a New York State official, proud to continue to support the Hudson River Park on behalf of my constituents.”

Assemblymember Deborah Glick said, “I'm so happy to see another wonderful addition to Hudson River Park come to fruition after many years of planning. Our community relies on the Park for recreation, entertainment, educational and cultural activities, and the Gansevoort Peninsula is sure to be an exciting destination for residents and visitors alike. I congratulate Noreen Doyle, the staff and board of Hudson River Park Trust, and Field Operations for this terrific accomplishment.”

Councilmember Erik Bottcher said, “This new public space will enrich the lives of millions of New Yorkers and visitors over future generations. Parks like this play a pivotal role in improving the health and well-being of our community, offering a sanctuary amidst the hustle and bustle of city life. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hudson River Park Trust for their unwavering dedication and tireless work to realize this new fantastic addition to the beloved Park. Their commitment to enhancing New York's waterfront not only benefits the city but also ensures a sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come. I also want to thank my colleagues in Government and Community Board 2 for their contributions to this effort. I am ecstatic to make my first visit and thrilled for what this new green space means to the future of New York.”

Executive Director of Hudson River Park Friends Connie Fishman said, “Gansevoort Peninsula offers one of the Park's most exciting opportunities yet to bring substantial new open space to the community. Finding more than five acres for a new green park anywhere in this city is something of a miracle. Friends is thrilled to have played a small part in bringing this stunning new piece of Hudson River Park to New York.”

The design for Gansevoort Peninsula was informed by extensive community engagement. Beginning in March 2019, the Trust and Field Operations, in partnership with Community Board 2 and the Park's Advisory Council, organized well attended public meetings and a design charrette to solicit and incorporate feedback from the community. Through interactive exercises focused on ideas for future uses and scale, these sessions played an important role in selecting the various features and amenities on Gansevoort Peninsula, ultimately achieving a balance between active recreation, environmental features, and spaces for relaxing and lounging.

Chair of Manhattan Community Board 2 Susan Kent said, “Years of effort have resulted in a unique public space with a host of features that reflect a willingness to accept input from many voices and perspectives, including area residents, Community Board 2, HRPT, and a design team responsive to neighborhood commentary. Gansevoort Peninsula is a testament to the collaborative process, an uncompromising attention to detail, and an acknowledgement that there is no replacement for the value of community knowledge and insight. It is a victory not only for the residents of our district and the west side of Manhattan, but for all New Yorkers.”

Chair of Hudson River Park Advisory Council Dan Miller said, "Gansevoort Peninsula showcases a thoughtfully crafted synergy of vibrant and tranquil zones, offering a wide spectrum of amenities for our community. Gansevoort stands as a resounding testament to the enduring commitment to excellence in architecture and design within Hudson River Park."

Executive Director of the Meatpacking District Management Association Jeffrey LeFrancois said, “Hudson River Park is an extraordinary community asset, and Gansevoort Peninsula will add another emerald into the necklace of piers along the Hudson. Right at the foot of Gansevoort Street, the pier will also be directly connected to the Meatpacking District with a new pedestrian crosswalk across the West Side Highway. Congrats to Noreen and her team at the Trust on another terrific accomplishment!”

Alice Pratt Brown Director of the Whitney Museum of American Art Adam D. Weinberg said, “Today's opening of Gansevoort Peninsula is such an exciting next step for our community, which continues to grow into one of the City's most vibrant and welcoming destinations. We watched the progress of this beautiful park from the Whitney, eager for the day it would open mere steps from our Museum. We can't wait to enjoy it and welcome new visitors to our community. We are also elated that the monumental, site-specific sculpture Days End by David Hammons can be viewed so prominently from this space. Since its installation in 2021 it has been our dream that it would connect to the rest of Hudson River Park, and we are so pleased those dreams are coming true.”

Financing for Gansevoort Peninsula was provided by the City of New York and restricted funds to the Trust secured through a settlement from Friends of Hudson River Park. Funding for Day's End was secured entirely by the Whitney Museum.

Gilbane Building Company and Invictus Engineering served as the construction management team on the project. Construction services were provided by Steven Dubner Landscaping, JRCRUZ Corporation, EJ Electric, Trevcon, Padilla Construction Services, Eastern Plumbing, C.D.E. Air Conditioning Co., and Interphase Electric Corp.

With the opening of Gansevoort Peninsula and the upcoming openings of Pier 97 and the Pier 26 Science Playground, the long-envisioned public portions of Hudson River Park are approximately 95 percent complete. Pier 97, the Park's northernmost pier, will open later this fall, delivering a large creative playground, ball sports zone, overlook and sunset deck, along with superb views of the River and city skyline. The Pier 26 Science Playground features larger-than-life interactive play structures in the shape of native and endangered sturgeon species and is opening in the next few months. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the creation of Hudson River Park, an exciting milestone as the Trust finishes the build-out of the Park.

The Hudson River Park Trust is a partnership between New York State and City charged with the design, construction, and operation of the four-mile Hudson River Park, which currently attracts more than 17 million visits annually. Both the Trust and the park itself are governed by the Hudson River Park Act, a 1998 law that established the park and its requirements. Guided by a vision for a magnificent waterfront park, the Trust continues to advance park construction and ensure the park's future financial self-sufficiency.