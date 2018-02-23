Goodspeed Announces Creative Teams for 2018; Don Stephenson, Hunter Foster, Sarna Lapine, and More

Two-time Tony Award-winning Goodspeed Musicals has assembled six exciting teams to helm the eclectic group of productions planned this season: an exuberant musical extravaganza, a glorious classic, a hilarious musical within a musical, an intimate musical tour-de-force, a timeless and unconventional new musical and the return of our popular holiday show with new surprises for all ages. Tickets for productions at The Goodspeed in 2018 are on sale now. Single tickets for the three shows scheduled for The Terris Theatre go on public sale March 26 at 10:00 a.m.

The first of three productions planned for Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn. will be Will Rogers Follies A Life in Revue - a spirited, Tony-winning Best Musical which will run from April 13 - June 21 [Official Press Opening May 2]. production will be directed by Don Stephenson who helmedthe Goodspeed productions of Guys and Dolls and Roar of the Greasepaint - The Smell of the Crowd. Other recent credits include the production ofTitanic at Lincoln Center; Of Mice and Manhattan for the Millennium Stage at Kennedy Center; Other Place at the Alley atre; A Comedy of Tenors(BroadwayWorld Awards nom. Best Director of a Play), Producers, Vanya and Sonia and Marsha and Spike and Lend me a Tenor at Paper Mill Playhouse; and Buyer and Cellar and Noises Off at Pittsburgh Public atre. Choreographer Kelli Barclay returns for her seventh production at Goodspeed Musicals where past productions include Anything Goes; Damn Yankees; Hello, Dolly!, and My One And Only. Ms. Barclay has also choreographed City Center Encores! production of Pipe Dream, City Center's 20 Years of Encores!, Camelot in Concert starring Jeremy Irons, Himself and Nora at the Minetta Lane ater and the feature film Made for Each Other. Will Rogers Follies will be sponsored by Updike, Kelly & Spellacy, P.C.

Next up at The Goodspeed will be the first-ever Goodspeed production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!. The musical featuring Charles Dickens' beloved orphan will run from June 29 - September 8 [Official Press Opening July 18]. Oliver! will be directed by Rob Ruggiero, marking Ruggiero's eleventh production for Goodspeed Musicals. Favorites include Rags, La Cage aux Folles, Fiddler on the Roof, The Most Happy Fella, Carousel, 1776 and the successful new adaptation of Show Boat. Ruggiero has also directed the Broadway productions of High and Looped. Oliver! will be choreographed by James Gray. Mr. Gray recently choreographed the newly released movie Humor Me starring Elliot Gould and Bebe Neuwirth and was the associate choreographer for the Broadway productions of Prince of Broadway, Bullets Over Broadway and A Christmas Story: The Musical. James Gray's work was also featured in the Emmy Award-winning TV special Mel Brooks: The AFI Lifetime Achievement Award. Oliver! will be sponsored by Liberty Bank, Masonicare at Chester Village and The Shops at Mohegan Sun.

This fall at The Goodspeed The Drowsy Chaperone, a hilarious valentine to show tunes and show people, will run from September 21 - November 25[Official Press Opening October 10]. Tony Award-winning spoof will be directed by Hunter Foster. Foster currently serves as Artistic Associate at the Bucks County Playhouse where he has directed productions of Company, Ain't Misbehavin', The Buddy Holly Story and National Pastime. Other directing credits include Cabaret and My Fair Lady at Cape Playhouse, Grease at North Carolina Theatre, Spamalot at Casa Mañana and Million Dollar Quartet for the Ogunquit Playhouse, Gateway Playhouse and Westchester Broadway Theatre. Joining him as choreographer will be Chris Bailey who previously choreographed Chasing Rainbows at The Goodspeed. Mr. Bailey has also choreographed Into the Woods, My Fair Lady, Tarzan, West Side Story,Thoroughly Modern Millie and Newsies at MUNY. The Drowsy Chaperone will be sponsored by Amica Insurance and Robinson + Cole.

Nearby at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn., the intimate, hilarious and heart-breaking new musical You Are Here will run May 18 - June 10. You Are Here will be directed by Sarna Lapine who directed the acclaimed 2017 Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George. Ms. Lapine served as Associate Director for the Broadway production of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and as Assistant Director for Sondheim on Sondheim,South Pacific and The Light in The Piazza, among others. You Are Here will be choreographed by Patrick McCollum whose credits include the Broadway and Atlantic Theater Company productions of The Band's Visit; the Broadway and Cherry Lane Theatre productions of Oh, Hello!; Second Stage's Man From Nebraska; TheatreWorks' The Lightning Thief and Blueprint Specials at Public Theater Under the Radar Festival onboard the Intrepid.

This summer Cyrano, a timeless story featuring new music by members of the Grammy Award-winning band The National will run August 3 - September 2. Cyrano will be directed by Princess Grace Award recipient Erica Schmidt whose previous directing credits include Richard II with Robert Sean Leonard at The Old Globe, Turgenev's A Month In The Country with Peter Dinklage and Taylor Schilling at Classic Stage Company, Dennis Kelly's Taking Care of Baby at Manhattan Theatre Club and the Obie Award winning Invasion!. Ms. Schmidt wrote and directed All The Fine Boys which was presented this past spring at The New Group featuring Abigail Breslin and Isabelle Fuhrman. Choreography for Cyrano will be by Jeff and Rick Kuperman who recently choreographed a New Year's Eve performance for Phish at Madison Square Garden; Frank Wildhorn's The Count Of Monte Cristo in Saint Petersburg, Russia; Broadway Asia's immersive Peter Pan in Beijing, China; Orpheus in the Berkshires at the Williamstown Theater Festival and the New York Times Critics' Pick The Light Princess at A.R.T/New Victory. National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Jane Chu recently approved Goodspeed Musicals for an Art Works grant for the further development of Cyrano.

Closing out the season will be the further-developed A Connecticut Christmas Carol, an adaptation of the Dickens holiday classic spiced with the flavor of the Nutmeg State which will run November 30 - December 30. A Connecticut Christmas Carol will be directed by Hunter Foster, who directed the 2017 production of A Connecticut Christmas Carol and Summer of '42, both at The Terris Theatre. The production will be choreographed by Lisa Shriver whose Broadway credits include the 2012 Broadway revival of Jesus Christ Superstar directed by Des McAnuff, Ring of Fire, The Story of My Life by Bartram & Hill and The Farnsworth Invention by Aaron Sorkin. She is also credited as an assistant choreographer on over ten other Broadway productions including The Producers, Titanic and Oklahoma. Lisa has been fortunate to work with other such visionary directors as James Lapine, Richard Maltby, Jr.,Roger Rees and Tony Walton. In addition to choreographing the Goodspeed productions of The 60s Project, Where's Charley? and last season's AConnecticut Christmas Carol, Ms. Shriver has choreographed at The Public, The La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, The McCarter Theatre, Signature Theatre, Westport Playhouse and New York Theatre Workshop, among many others.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2018, single tickets for the three productions at The Terris Theatre may be purchased by visiting The Goodspeed Box Office, open seven days a week at 6 Main Street, East Haddam, Conn.; by calling 860.873.8668; or on-line at goodspeed.org. Special ticket packages are still available: see three shows at The Goodspeed OR The Terris Theatre for only $108 or see all six shows for just $216. Contact the Box Office for details. Ticket cost may vary by performance; please call for current pricing. All prices are subject to change.

