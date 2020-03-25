Gloria & Emilio Estefan Partner With CVS Health To Employ Displaced Florida Workers
Estefan Enterprises, owned and operated by music legends Gloria and Emilio Estefan, announced today that they will partner with CVS Health to match up to 300 workers in South Florida, Orlando and Vero Beach with immediate employment.
Estefan owned-and- operated establishments, such as restaurants and hotels have been mandated to close or restrict business operations in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Estefan Kitchen Miami Design District, Larios On The Beach Ocean Drive, Estefan Kitchen Orlando, The Wave at Costa d' Este in Vero Beach and the Cardozo South Beach hotel have all been temporarily closed with the exception of offering take-out and delivery at all restaurant locations.
"We've all been faced with making very difficult and unfathomable decisions as we navigate our way through this crisis. Gloria and I are doing everything in our power to find opportunities for our employees and we are very grateful to CVS Health for partnering with our companies," said Emilio Estefan.
Estefan employees have already been placed in CVS Health's screening process and are expected to be matched with jobs within the next 24-48 hours. This partnership is part of CVS Health's accelerated plans to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country. Roles include store associates, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals. This includes positions at CVS Pharmacy, CVS Pharmacy y Más and Navarro Discount Pharmacy locations.
"CVS is a critical resource for health care, prescriptions and other supplies in communities across South Florida, and we'll continue to be here for customers, members and patients in these trying times," said Ahmed Velez, Region Director, CVS Health. "At a time when the hotel and hospitality industry is facing its most significant challenge, we are proud to be part of a community of leading companies lending a hand in these unprecedented times. Team members at Estefan Enterprises are a ready and well-trained workforce, and we can see them helping us address the urgent and significant demands of this community."
