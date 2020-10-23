Glenn Close Says 'We're Ready' for a SUNSET BOULEVARD Musical Film

She revealed new information in an interview with Vogue.

Glenn Close spoke to Vogue earlier this week, where she discussed the future of the "Sunset Boulevard" musical onscreen.

"We have a fantastic script. I'm starring as well as producing, so I've been in the trenches with that one. We're just waiting for an absolute green light, and I hope it'll happen in the new year because we're ready," Close said.

She implied that she would love to bring the role of Norma Desmond back to the screen.

"I used to think I needed to play Albert Nobbs before I died, but now I think I need to do this. I can't really put Norma to rest until I've explored her on film, so I hope that that happens," she said.

Close also spoke about the differences between performing on film and on stage. She welcomes the challenge of re-interpreting the role."

"In theatre, if you analyze the songs, some of them are very internal," Close said. "It's what's going on in her head. So that, to me, will be fascinating, because how your face looks when you're singing a high note in front of a theater will look very different when you see it in close-up. To me, it'll be a great experiment."

Based on Billy Wilder's classic Academy Award-winning film, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical SUNSET BOULEVARD features a celebrated book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma's 'masterpiece', a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

SUNSET BOULEVARD originally premiered in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre in 1993 starring Patti LuPone, where it ran for almost four years and played to nearly two million people. The American premiere was at the Shubert Theatre in Century City, Los Angeles in December 1993 with Glenn Close as Norma. The musical was an instant success and played 369 performances before moving to Broadway in 1994 with, what was then, the biggest advance in Broadway history, at $37.5 million.

