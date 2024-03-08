GiGi's Playhouse NYC To Honor Chris Jackson At Broadway Cabaret For World Down Syndrome Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GiGi's Playhouse NYC Down Syndrome Achievement Center will honor Broadway star Chris Jackson and his wife, recording artist Veronica Jackson at their inaugural Broadway Cabaret for World Down Syndrome Day at Mastercard Midnight Theatre in NYC on Monday, March 25th at 7pm.

Stars of the Broadway stage and beyond will join GiGi's Playhouse NYC in their inaugural Broadway cabaret to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day. This event will honor Broadway's Chris Jackson, (Hamilton, In the Heights) and his wife, recording artist Veronica Jackson for their advocacy work in the disability community.

With musical direction by MAC award winner Tracy Stark, this inspirational evening will feature the vocal talents of Haven Burton, (How to Dance in Ohio, Kinky Boots) Nili Bassman, (Chicago, Curtains) and performer/advocate Misty Coy Snyder, creator of "Happiness is Down Syndrome," all of whom are parents of children with Down syndrome.

Hosted by Venessa Diaz (Organic Sofrito) and Rosanne Sorrentino, (Pepper from Annie) special guest performers will include Eric Michael Gillett, (Sweet Smell of Success, Kiss Me Kate) Aisha de Haas, (Newsies, RENT) Erin Maya, (The Complete Picture, Donkey Show) Jaquez (Motown, King Kong) Juson Williams, (The Wiz, Smokey Joe's Cafe) Krista Kurtzberg, (How the Grinch Stole Christmas) John Cencio Burgos, (The Red Rose) and future Broadway star, self-advocate Mia Noelle Rodriquez.

All proceeds will benefit GiGi's Playhouse NYC, an achievement center for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

The event will take place at Mastercard Midnight Theatre, 75 Manhattan West Plaza NYC, 10001 on Monday, March 25th from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. The production runs approx. 90 minutes.

ABOUT GiGi's NYC:

GiGi's Playhouse NYC is the only organization in New York City solely dedicated to the development of individuals with Down syndrome of all ages, from birth through adulthood and at every phase of life. We provide therapeutic, educational, social, and creative arts programs and events year-round, at no cost to participants or their families.

GiGi's NYC serves over 1,000 people with Down syndrome and their families, representing almost 10% of the NYC Down syndrome population

of approximately 11,000. GiGi's NYC empowers their diverse participants to be included in the greater community, to be their whole selves as they truly belong, and to make the world a better place.

GiGi's NYC offers a supportive and nurturing environment that enables those with Down syndrome, their families and even expecting parents,

to connect and learn from one another to navigate the world they share.

GiGi's NYC is consistently at the forefront of innovation, as evidenced by our migration to a more virtual world. They design and deliver online programs to complement their face-to-face programs for their growing community, all while being completely funded by their generous donors.

Visit https://gigisplayhouse.org/newyork/ for more information.

For General Reservations:

https://midnighttheatre.com/

Tickets: $50-$100 (*there is an additional $25 food and beverage minimum per person in the theater.