Get Ready for Halloween by Streaming BroadwayHD's Spookiest Shows!

Prepare to enter a world full of witches, ghosts, phantoms, and zombies. No, it isn't a haunted house - it's BroadwayHD! Halloween is coming up and we've compiled a list of our spookiest shows for you to enjoy in the month of October.

1. Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Cameron Mackintosh produced a unique, spectacular staging of the musical on a scale which had never been seen before. Inspired by the original staging by Hal Prince and Gillian Lynne, this lavish, fully-staged production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendor of London's legendary Royal Albert Hall features a cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances. This unforgettable production is now streaming on BroadwayHD.

2. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Returning to BroadwayHD for October 2022 only! Angela Lansbury and George Hearn star as Mrs. Lovett and Sweeney Todd in this dark operetta by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler, captured while on a national tour in 1981. Featuring some of Sondheim's most famous songs ("A Little Priest," "Johanna," "Not While I'm Around," and more), this classic musical will leave you feeling sufficiently spooked!

3. Night of the Living Dead Live

Based on George A. Romero's iconic 1968 film, a bunch of strangers are holed up in a farmhouse in rural Pennsylvania. Hordes of the undead are approaching. If only they could find some way of staying alive... Night of the Living Dead Live will entertain horror and comedy fans alike as we join a band of unlucky survivors trying to find a way to get through the night.

4. Hamlet

A student is called home from university to find his life turned upside down. He had the world at his feet, but now everything has changed. Who can be trusted? Who can be believed? Sent by the ghost of his father to avenge his brutal death, Hamlet's mission to expose the truth is a perilous journey of madness, murder and lost love. This production by the Royal Shakespeare Company aims to answer one question: What will ultimately become of a young man sent to kill?

5. Jekyll & Hyde

Starring David Hasselhoff in the title role, Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical is an evocative tale of love, lust, madness, and murder. Featuring music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, this musical broke house records at Broadway's Plymouth Theatre, where it ran for over four years and 1,500 performances.

6. The Sorcerer's Apprentice

This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew.

7. Macbeth

"Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble..."

Surrender to the Stratford Festival's production of this haunting story of ambition and its dark consequences, as a military hero and his wife conspire to seize the throne of Scotland.

8. Into The Woods

Featuring scheming wolves, evil witches, and murderous giants, Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods provides plentiful thrills while weaving together many famous fairy tales in an allegorical story of family, love, growing up, and the hazy areas between right and wrong. This critically acclaimed production was captured live at London's Regent's Park Open Air theatre and was directed by Timothy Sheader. It won the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and features Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) as the Witch and Jenna Russell as the Baker's Wife.

9. The Toxic Avenger

A musical based on Lloyd Kaufman's cult 1984 comedy film, The Toxic Avenger tells the story of the citizens of Tromaville who are crying out for a hero. Enter nerdy Melvin Ferd the Third, an aspiring earth scientist, determined to clean up the state's major toxic waste problem. When a corrupt Mayor and her government goons get wind of his plans, they vow to stop this heroic feat. Melvin is attacked and tossed into a vat of toxic waste... transforming him instantly into The Toxic Avenger, New Jersey's first superhero! Toxie is a 7-foot mutant freak with superhuman strength and a supersized heart to match. His aims are to save heavily polluted New Jersey, end global warming, win the heart of the prettiest (blindest) librarian in town - and get home in time for dinner! Contains adult themes.

10. Othello

Featuring one of the most famous villains in the Shakespeare canon, Iago, this production of Othello by the world-renowned Royal Shakespeare Company will keep you at the edge of your seat. General Othello has secretly married Desdemona, a daughter of the Venetian senator Brabantio. Iago, an ensign harboring resentment towards Othello, enlists the help of Roderigo - a frustrated suitor of Desdemona's - and begins plotting his revenge.