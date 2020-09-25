Gerald Caesar Will Join DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

The Broadway alum joins an already star-studded cast.

"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" star Gerald Caesar has joined the cast of the upcoming "Dear Evan Hansen" film!

Making his feature film debut, Caesar will play a student at Evan's school.

Julianne Moore, Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Amandla Stenberg, Danny Pino, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan and DeMarius Copes make up the rest of the previously-announced cast members.

Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal, and profoundly contemporary, musical about what happens when we let a lie consume us. This groundbreaking musical - featuring a book by Tony-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - examines what it means to be alive.

Caesar's Broadway credits also include "Choir Boy" and "A Bronx Tale." He starred as Simba in the national tour of "The Lion King."

