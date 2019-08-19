George Takei Launches OH MYYY POD! Podcast

George Takei is having an extraordinary year. He has conquered the New York Times bestseller list with his graphic memoir, "They Called Us Enemy." He is currently starring in AMC's hit television show, "The Terror: Infamy," which has a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. And today, on Monday August 19th, George is releasing the premiere episode of his new podcast, "Oh Myyy Pod!"

Available today on all major streaming podcast platforms, the first season of "Oh Myyy Pod!" explores the racially charged viral videos that have taken the internet by storm. He calls it Beckys, Bigots and Bros, Oh Myyy. You'll hear from those involved in the incidents and experts on race relations in America to try to get to the bottom of this phenomenon.

As George learned as a child growing up inside two internment camps, differences in skin color and ethnicity can carve the deepest of divides in America. Today, political leaders again stoke fear based on those divides. America's racially charged underbelly lies exposed once more. And for better or worse, thanks to smartphones and social media, it's on display for all to see every day.

"Oh Myyy Pod!" explores those moments when our fellow citizens' ugliest natures have been captured, made public and gone viral. Discussions and interviews will focus on the motivations of the perpetrators as well as the experiences of their targets and the bystanders who stepped into the fray to make a difference. New episodes will be released each Monday on all major streaming platforms.

Series guests include:

a-? Lolade Siyonbola, Yale student who had police called on her for napping

a-? Michelle Saahene and Melissa DePino, witnesses to the viral Starbucks 911 incident who later founded the organization From Privilege to Progress to compel white allies to step up against racial injustice

a-? Robin DiAngelo, author of White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

a-? Dennis Parker, Executive Director of the National Center for Law and Economic Justice (NCLEJ)



And a score of others.

"Oh Myyy Pod!" is produced by The Social Edge, hosted by George Takei, with co-host Todd Beeton.

To subscribe and listen to episode 1, "Napping While Black", visit https://anchor.fm/ohmyyypod

For more information about the season, visit the series home page.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You