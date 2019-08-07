Gene Pritsker Presents Sound Liberation 'Birthday Concert' at Connelly's KLUB 45 on Saturday Sept 7th, 2019 at 8pm.

Admission is $10. The show is 21+ with ID (for all ages if accompanied by adult).

CONNOLLY'S KLUB 45

121 West 45 Street

(between 6th Ave. & Broadway)

212-597-5126 - Third Floor

Sound Liberation takes the stage of midtown's Connolly's Klub 45 to perform an eclectic set of music and celebrate Gene Pritsker's birthday. Compositions performed include: 'The Caring Dead' with poetry by Erik T. Johnson, 'Was It So Late Friend' featuring singer Paul Mack, a new remix of a classical aria featuring soprano Yelena Dudochkin, 'No Truth /East of the Sun and West of the Moon' featuring vocalist Anya Migdal, 'Evening Star' (based on a Wagner aria) featuring baritone Charles Coleman, and the premiere of a new hip-hop/experimental song 'What We Got Here Now'. The band will consist of Franz Hackl - trumpet, Greg Baker - guitar, Jose Moura - bass, Max Pollak - drums, Gene Pritsker - guitar/rap.

Co-presented by Composers Concordance





