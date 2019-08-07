Gene Pritsker Presents Sound Liberation 'Birthday Concert' at Connelly's KLUB 45

Gene Pritsker Presents Sound Liberation 'Birthday Concert' at Connelly's KLUB 45 on Saturday Sept 7th, 2019 at 8pm.

Admission is $10. The show is 21+ with ID (for all ages if accompanied by adult).

CONNOLLY'S KLUB 45
121 West 45 Street
(between 6th Ave. & Broadway)
212-597-5126 - Third Floor

Sound Liberation takes the stage of midtown's Connolly's Klub 45 to perform an eclectic set of music and celebrate Gene Pritsker's birthday. Compositions performed include: 'The Caring Dead' with poetry by Erik T. Johnson, 'Was It So Late Friend' featuring singer Paul Mack, a new remix of a classical aria featuring soprano Yelena Dudochkin, 'No Truth /East of the Sun and West of the Moon' featuring vocalist Anya Migdal, 'Evening Star' (based on a Wagner aria) featuring baritone Charles Coleman, and the premiere of a new hip-hop/experimental song 'What We Got Here Now'. The band will consist of Franz Hackl - trumpet, Greg Baker - guitar, Jose Moura - bass, Max Pollak - drums, Gene Pritsker - guitar/rap.

Co-presented by Composers Concordance



