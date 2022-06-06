GREYZONE to Present the New York Premiere of ASSEMBLY At Paul Taylor Studios

Lindy Fines, Choreographer/Artistic Director of GREYZONE, announces the New York premiere of ASSEMBLY, an insightful evening length work by Lindy Fines in collaboration with composer Sivan Jacobovitz, costume designers House of 950 and Victoria Yee Howe, and the five performing dancers. Together they generate a world where the arts intertwine, all actively inspiring the other. Performances are June 10 & 11 at the Paul Taylor Studio, 551 Grand Street.

The work also features two layers of modifiable costumes by House of 950 and Victoria Yee Howe. Throughout the piece, the dancers make changes to their own and others' clothing, serving as a visual metaphor for the dancers' overlapping movement histories.

ASSEMBLY received its world premiere at the Oklahoma International Dance Festival, where GREYZONE was the Festival's inaugural Artist-in-Residence. Critic Anna Holloway, reviewing in The Oklahoman, found that the "five dancers and a layered soundscape...build, unbuild and rebuild a series of sculptural images. Choreographer Lindy Fines uses a spectrum of movement vocabularies that range from pedestrian to doll-like to balletic." (August 6, 2021)

LINDY FINES is the choreographer and artistic director of GREYZONE, a NYC-based multimedia dance project that she co-founded with creative director Justin Fines. GREYZONE seeks to meld deconstructed ballet and modern dance vocabularies, visual arts, and time-based media, and to highlight the ritual of performance. A native of Oklahoma, Linay earned a BFA from the U of Oklahoma and trained on scholarship at the Merce Cunningham Dance Studio. She was a GALLIM Moving Women Artist-in-Residence, and in 2019 GREYSTONE was a NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellow in Choreography through The New York Foundation for the Arts.

JUSTIN FINES, artist and graphic designer, began his practice in his hometown of Detroit. His work ranges from film direction to branding, with a particular focus on the study and application of graphic form. Since co-founding GREYSONE, his collaborative efforts with the Company have included art direction, music/sound creation for several work, and film direction.

The creation of ASSEMBLY was supported in part by the Harkness Foundation for Dance, the Foundation for Contemporary Arts (Emergency Grant & COVID-19 Fund), New Music USA, the Mayer Foundation, the Tucker Family Foundation, The Croft Residency, the Oklahoma International Dance Festival, a GALLIM Moving Women Residency, and individual donors.

Learn more at www.grey-zone.com.