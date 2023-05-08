GREASE Is The Word As Seniors Take Center Stage In Connecticut Production

Golden Years Theater Company will present the musical, helmed local director by Bob Tansley, this June!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 3 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month Photo 4 BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

The high school seniors of the fictional Rydell High will be brought to life by actual seniors in an upcoming Connecticut production of the hit musical Grease.

Golden Years Theater Company will present the musical, helmed by Bob Tansley, a local director who has worked on 52 kids' shows over 30 years.

Tansley, a recent retiree, established the company to provide himself and other elders in the community an outlet for creativity.

"I've been retired for three years, and it's making me crazy not having something to do," Bob Tansley told News 8.

"It doesn't need to be perfect," he said. "We'll try to get as close as we can, but it's about having fun."

The production will run for six performances from June 16 through June 25 at the Catholic Academy of Waterbury.

78-year-old Peggy Taylor, a performer in the ensemble told News 8 that the production has afforded her the ability "to have a good time and enjoy myself and do the things you love to do."

Director Tansley said of the program, "It's just good for the heart and soul."

Meet Rydell High's senior class of 1959, the hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and the gum-snapping "Pink Ladies." Relive those "Summer Nights" with Danny and Sandy as they rediscover their summer romance.

Inspired by the look and sound of music legends Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley, Grease became the soundtrack of a generation and one of the world's most popular musicals.




BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

LIFE OF PI Puppeteers to Take Part in Talkback Session in June Photo
LIFE OF PI Puppeteers to Take Part in Talkback Session in June

Mango Moon Productions will present 'Puppetry Night at Life of Pi' on June 8th at 7:00 pm at the Schoenfeld Theater in NYC.

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings Under the Sea in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Photo
Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip

New The Little Mermaid promo videos featuring Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Awkwafina as Scuttle. The clip features a first look at Diggs and Halle Bailey singing 'Under the Sea' in the upcoming live action movie musical. A behind-the-scenes featurette features new footage, including Melissa McCarthy as Ursula performing 'Poor Unfortunate Souls.'

BAD CINDERELLA to Livestream Opening of Act 2 Tomorrow Photo
BAD CINDERELLA to Livestream Opening of Act 2 Tomorrow

Bad Cinderella will be livestreaming thBad Cinderella will be livestreaming the opening of Act 2 on Tuesday, May 9th at 8:30pm! e opening of Act 2 on Tuesday, May 9th at 8:30pm! 

SOME LIKE IT HOT to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024

Some Like It Hot will launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024. Some Like It Hot is currently playing Broadway’s legendary Shubert Theatre. Learn more about Some Like It Hot!


More Hot Stories For You

Christiane Noll, Paolo Montalban & More Will Take Part in ATLANTIS ReadingChristiane Noll, Paolo Montalban & More Will Take Part in ATLANTIS Reading
Julie Benko, Andréa Burns, Carolee Carmello & More to Honor Rebecca Luker at Benefit ConcertJulie Benko, Andréa Burns, Carolee Carmello & More to Honor Rebecca Luker at Benefit Concert
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & MoreTHE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More
Video: Who Will Win the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama? Watch Live at 3pm!Video: Who Will Win the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama? Watch Live at 3pm!

Videos

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Video
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU