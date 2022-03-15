GIRLS WHO WALKED ON GLASS Comes to The Alchemical Studios Next Month

In the 21st Century the lives of women have become even more complex. Each woman must struggle to navigate the difficult and dangerous choices that life throws at them.

Girls Who Walked On Glass presents the true stores of some of the young women who have experienced these compelling issues, dramatized by actresses. Girls Who Walked On Glass runs from April 6-10 at The Alchemical Studios, 104 W. 14th St., 3rd Floor, NY, NY. The show is written and produced by Gordon Farrell (co-author, The Lifespan of a Fact) and his company Red Productions Events, with Chelsea LeSage, and Sean Lynch, and Directed by Kelly Barrett-Gibson.

The production is an unusual, immersive show that divides the audience into two groups and carefully guides them through multiple rooms and corridors that represent aspects of each three women's lives. From living rooms, night clubs, restaurants to workplace situations, the audience experiences first-hand the drama and fear. Each story is intertwined with another.

Each of these stories was actually lived by the women whose experiences are being portrayed - an expression of their own ability to confront these underlying issues in their lives and how they have moved on from them.