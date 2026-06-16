GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW to Play Final Performance After 19 Years in New York

After nearly two decades, Gazillion Bubble Show, founded by Bubble Artist Fan Yang, will play its final New York City performance at New World Stages on September 7, 2026, concluding a 19-year run. It will have played 6802 performances, for over 1 million attendees, and has starred members of the Yang family - Fan, Ana, Jano, Deni, and Melody.

The production has revealed its plans for a future national and international tour, bringing its signature magic to audiences around the globe with dates to be announced.

The final months of performances will be celebrated as “The Summer of Bubbles,” honoring the production’s remarkable legacy with special events, audience celebrations, surprise moments, and a look back at nearly two decades of magical memories.

Since opening in New York in 2007, Gazillion Bubble Show has played to over one million audience members with its combination of bubble artistry, lasers, lights, music, and interactive theatrical magic. Created and performed by the world-famous Yang family, the production became a true New York institution and a treasured first theater experience for generations of children and families.

Over its historic run, Gazillion Bubble Show has been featured on television programs around the world and appeared on major national shows including CBS Sunday Morning, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Late Show with David Letterman, Good Morning America, The Today Show, Fox & Friends, The Wendy Williams Show, Live with Regis and Kelly, Kelly and Ryan, Steve Harvey Show, The Harry Connick Jr. Show, The Queen Latifah Show, ABC, NBC, CBS, NY1, WPIX, and Fox’s Good Day New York.