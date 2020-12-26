Fundraiser to Save the West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theater Raises Over $319,000
The Save West Bank Cafe Virtual Telethon streamed at 12pm EST on Christmas Day.
A fundraiser was recently launched to help save the West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theater. Since 1978, West Bank Cafe has been one of the epicenters of New York City's theatre community, and due to the pandemic, it is on the verge of permanently closing.
A GoFundMe campaign was launched, alongside a Virtual Telethon, to raise the necessary funds to stay afloat.
The goal was to raise $250,000. At press time, the fundraiser has raised over $319,000.
The Save West Bank Cafe Virtual Telethon streamed at 12pm EST on Christmas Day (December 25th). The event featured a day's worth of holiday music, stories, greetings, and West Bank memories from a vast roster of talent, including Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Pete Townshend, Debra Messing, Chita Rivera, Andre De Shields, Betty Buckley, Alan Cumming, and many more.
Learn more about the fundraiser, and make a donation, at https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-west-bank-cafe-and-laurie-beechman-theater.
The West Bank Café is a favorite hotspot for a preshow meal, a post show drink, a place to catch the hottest stars and up-and-coming talent in the downstairs "Laurie Beechman Theater", and a place where many New York memories have been made. It is the spot where Joan Rivers performed her final show. It's the spot where Sunday In The Park With George rehearsed. It is the spot where the hottest stars from RuPaul's drag race perform. It's the spot where rising talent make their NY debut at Broadway Sessions. It is the spot where playwrights gather, producers mingle, stars grab a cocktail, and everyone is treated like family by proprietor Steve Olsen.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Broadway Veteran Rebecca Luker Has Passed Away at 59
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway veteran Rebecca Luker has passed away. Last year, Rebecca was diagnosed out of nowhere with ALS, a f...
THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Set for 2023 Release
This afternoon, Warner Bros. announced release dates for several of its upcoming features, including the musical film adaptation of Alice Walker's The...
VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Broadway, North American Tour and West End Company Members Perform 'You Will Be Found'
Company members from the Broadway, North American Tour, and West End productions of Dear Evan Hansen have come together to perform a rendition of 'You...
BWW Flashback: Remembering the Luminous Rebecca Luker
Today BroadwayWorld pauses to remember one of Broadway's most luminous leading ladies with some of her greatest performances....
HAMILTON Will Be Eligible For Golden Globes in the Comedy or Musical Categories
Hamilton could be picking up even more awards in the coming year! It was announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that the Disney+ filmed ...
Broadway Jukebox: 60 Songs for a Very, Merry, Broadway Holiday
As you prepare to deck the halls, trim the tree, and slice the roast beast, get into the holiday spirit this Christmas with a little bit of help from ...