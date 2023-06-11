From The Winner's Circle: SOME LIKE IT HOT Choreographer Casey Nicholaw Takes Home A Tony!

By: Jun. 11, 2023

Acclaimed Some Like It Hot director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw swung by the winner's room after picking up a Best Choreography award for making the Hot Feet of his massive new musical dance!

On the show's complex chase sequence that helped earn his Tony statuette, Casey said, "I thought it was a little risky, to tell you the truth, to wrap up all the story points in dance, but I tried. And thank God I did. It was really hard to put together. It took me years to just figure out the pieces. So I'm really proud of it. And the cast was instrumental in all of it."

Casey also discussed the unique opportunity he had this spring to step into the show for a few performances, an experience which he says gave him a new perspective on the task he has set out for his cast.

"It was awesome. I got to do that sequence myself, which was exhausting and gave me a newfound appreciation for all of it, being on stage with them. I was on stage for like a week and it was terrifying at first and then so much fun." 

On the potential for a Some Like It Hot West End run, Casey responded, "I hope soon! I hope soon. I love it there."

Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw currently has three shows on Broadway - Some Like It Hot, The Book of Mormon, and Aladdin! In addition to these three shows (two of which- The Book of Mormon and Aladdin- rank among the longest running Broadway shows in history), Nicholaw's incredible list of credits include The Prom, Mean Girls, The Drowsy Chaperone, Spamalot, Something Rotten, Elf, and more.



