Fremantle Joins Team For THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Television Series

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Stefano Massini's newly-minted Tony-winning play The Lehman Trilogy will be adapted into a TV series for the international market by Italy's Fandango.

Now, Variety reports that the project has now been boarded by producer Lorenzo Mieli's shingle The Apartment, a Fremantle-owned company. No further production information has been released at this time.

The Lehman Trilogy took home five Tony Awards last night, including Best Play.

Starring Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Adrian Lester (in his Broadway debut), The Lehman Trilogy played on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre. Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy is written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power.

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees. The Lehman Trilogy is the quintessential story of western capitalism, rendered through the lens of a single immigrant family. Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley reprise their critically acclaimed portrayals of the Lehman brothers, their sons, and grandsons, told in three parts presented as one evening in this "extraordinary theatrical experience" (The Daily Telegraph). And the company welcomed the heralded Adrian Lester for this special Broadway engagement in his Broadway debut.