Fordham University Theatre To Present Shakespeare's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

The Theatre Program at Fordham University will present Shakespeare's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, directed by Ryan Quinn (Esperance Theatre Company, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival) from Thursday, November 9 through Saturday, November 19 at Pope Auditorium on Fordham University's Lincoln Center campus at 113 West 60th Street in Manhattan. Tickets can be purchased online at https://a.purplepass.com/fordhamtheatre or with cash or card at the door starting 30-minutes prior to curtain.

Quinn sets Shakespeare's beloved romantic comedy in the 1980s: The Breakfast Club and Heathers meets Labyrinth and Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome as the misadventures of four teen lovers lost in the forest; the antics of the most gnarly group of community theatre actors ever; and a throw-down in fairyland between a technoglam King and a dieselpunk Queen collide in a fever memory of young love, "no more yielding but a dream."

The production features a phenomenal ensemble of Fordham Theatre student designers, producers, and performers, including Fordham '24 senior performers Melissa Bautista, Tyler Bey, Nate Dallimore, Aaron Dorelien, Dylan Foster, Matt Green, Sonia Kukula, and Kana Seiki; and Fordham '24 senior design & production students Lee Lillis, Skyler Purvis, and Aurora Winger. Additional performers include Fordham Theatre students Isabella Conklin, Ryann Murphy, Kamau Nosakhere, Jaden Perez, and Alexa Smith. The creative team also includes Fordham students Katie Bartlett, Sam Deetjeen, Andrew Defrin, Stanley Gagner, Sophia Gayoso-Nordling, Ellie O'Toole, Jessica Stekloff, and Elijah Warrington. The deck crew includes Arden Carethers, Mickey Carpio, Rohde Costello, Izzy Diaz, Sal Dilluvio, Lily Lawrence, Jason Maina, Zoe Manarel, and Ellie O'Toole.

ABOUT THE THEATRE PROGRAM AT FORDHAM UNIVERSITY

Rigorous training enriched by an expansive academic curriculum, Fordham University's Theatre Program prepares students as theater practitioners and visionaries. Under the leadership of award-winning director and visionary theatre leader May Adrales, the Fordham Theatre Program nurtures the individual, encouraging students to follow their passions and activism in a creatively fertile, experiential and artistically rigorous environment. As a program centered on the values of social justice and responsibility, Fordham Theatre aims to serve a greater global community as citizen artists, using theatrical expression to create paths for empathy, understanding and dialogue. Learn more at www.fordham.edu/theatre.