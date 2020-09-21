Flushing Town Hall's Live, Virtual Jazz Jam Celebrates THE HEART OF AUTUMN

The event takes place on Wednesday, October 14 at 7:00 PM (EST).

Flushing Town Hall's monthly Virtual Jazz Jam: Celebrating the Legacy of Louis Armstrong, which brings jazz artists together, not only from New York City but across the world, will celebrate the season with "October: The Heart of Autumn" on Wednesday, October 14 at 7:00 PM (EST).

Although the historic venue's doors have been closed due to COVID-19, Flushing Town Hall continues to pursue its mission of bringing people together by providing global arts for a global community. Since spring 2020, the virtual celebration of jazz has brought hundreds of musicians together online, as jammers share their music and lift the spirits through jazz.

On October 14, participating musicians are invited to perform tunes relating to "October: The Heart of Autumn."

Led by Astoria resident Carol Sudhalter along with Flushing Town Hall's house band, comprised of illustrious musicians Joe Vincent Tranchina, Scott Neumann and Eric Lemon, the monthly jam will pay tribute to the great Louis Armstrong, performing songs associated with the legendary trumpeter/vocalist. The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation has supported the Jazz Jam for years.

Amateur and professional musicians are invited to join this monthly recurring online celebration of jazz, which is part of Flushing Town Hall's online entertainment series, FTH at Home! Every month, up to a maximum of 15 new musicians who have not performed at a previous Jazz Jam are invited to join. Selection is on a first-come first-served basis. Members of the public are invited to watch the live stream but interested singers and instrumentalists must register to participate (the first 15 to sign up will be featured).

The Jazz Jam has become a haven for jazz lovers from around the world-with participants reaching from New York to Italy to New Zealand and Australia who get up in the early morning hours to join the jam. The virtual Jazz Jam has become another international showcase of the global arts institution. Since the first jam in April, the event's reach on Facebook exceeded 10,200, with more than 1,100 engagements online-numbers that surpassed the participation and capacity of the venue during previous in-person sessions.

Interested participants should email education@flushingtownhall.org and identify a three- to four-minute tune they intend to share that is in keeping with the theme. It can be live or a pre-recorded audio or video (but not a professional, edited recording such as a CD or youtube video). Musicians who already played at any previous virtual jam since April should not apply again, as the venue is rotating in new participants.

Audiences can watch this session LIVE and for FREE by simply tuning in to Flushing Town Hall's Facebook page or Zoom on Wednesday, October 14 at 7:00 PM (EST).

