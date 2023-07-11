'Flight Of Fantasy' Poetic Virtuoso Piano Recital Comes to The Bargemusic

Multi-award-winning pianist Sophia Agranovich will perform a poetic virtuoso recital at the famed New York's "floating concert hall" - Bargemusic, on August 4 at 7 PM.

Program:

Beethoven: Fantasia in G minor - B major, Op. 77

Schumann: Papillons, Op. 2

Chopin: Polonaise-Fantaisie, Op. 61

Mendelssohn: Albumblatt in E minor, Op. 117

Rondo Capriccioso in E Major, Op. 14

Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 13 in A minor

Sophia Agranovich, an internationally acclaimed pianist, recording artist, educator and artistic director, is "a bold, daring pianist in the tradition of the Golden Age Romantics...A tigress of the keyboard" - Fanfare. Her performances are captivating audiences by the "orison of uncommon beauty" - Audiophile, "interpretation that dares to be different", "magnificent shading and superior musicianship" - American Record Guide. A Steinway Artist, Ms. Agranovich has performed in USA, Europe, Israel, and Canada. Recently she played solo recitals at the Pennautier Festival and Juan-les-Pins in France and was invited to China and Brazil. Among her venues are Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Merkin Concert Hall, Steinway Hall, and Bargemusic, all in New York City, Salle Cortot in Paris, Ehrbarsaal and Kaiser Hall in Vienna. Ms. Agranovich has collaborated with prominent musicians, award-winning Emmy, Grammy, and Billboard top 10 musical artists, and members of the major orchestras. Sophia Agranovich's discography received outstanding reviews and includes 'Romantic Virtuoso Masterpieces' (works by Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, Schumann, Scriabin), 'Franz Liszt - Bicentennial Tribute' ('Un Sospiro', 'La Campanella', Rhapsodie Espagnole, Sonata in b minor); 'Passion and Fantasy' (Beethoven: 'Appassionata', Chopin: Fantaisie and Sonata in b minor); complete Brahms-Paganini Variations; Schumann: Symphonic Etudes, Schumann-Liszt: 'Widmung'; Schubert: 'Wanderer' Fantasie and Chopin: 4 Ballades; Schumann: Carnaval and Fantasie; Chopin: Polonaise-Fantaisie and Nocturne Op. 48 No.1, Liszt: complete Sonnetti del Petrarca, 'Dante' Sonata, Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14; Chopin: Sonata in B-flat Minor, 4 Scherzi, Polonaise 'Héroïque'; 'In Celebration of 250th Anniversary of Beethoven' (Fantasie Op. 77, Sonatas 'Pathétique', 'Moonlight', 'Tempest'): 'Liszt: Rhapsodies, Études and Transcriptions' (Hungarian Rhapsodies No. 6 and No. 13, Études d'exécution transcendante 'Ricordanza' and 'Mazeppa', Schubert/Liszt Ständchen. Erlkönig, Die Forelle). Her albums are charting in top 10 across all musical genres on One World Music Radio and on World Top Radio Airplay Charts. Sophia Agranovich was awarded 3 Gold and 10 Silver Medals by Global Music Awards, 2 Gold Medals by Prestige Music Awards, Winner of the IInd place in Piano Solo by the American Prize, Best Classical Album and Solo from Akademia Music Awards, 4 Best Classical Piano Albums by Clouzine International Music Awards, 6 Radio Music Awards, Best Classical Recording and Hall of Fame by Indie Music Channel, 4 Platinum, 3 Gold and Instrumentalist of the Year awards by LIT International Talent Awards, Best Classical Album by One World Music Radio, Steinway Top Teacher Award, Industry Leader and Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Awards and more. recordings and live concerts are broadcast worldwide, most recently in Brazil on Universidade FM 106.9 "Company of the Music", in Canada on CKWR "Women in Music", Berlin, Munich, Rome, New Zealand, London, Tokyo, Osaka, Paris, Tel-Aviv, WMNR Fine Arts Radio, NPR WLPR-FM "Art on the Air", WWFM "Between the Keys" with Jed Distler, and "Piano Matters" with David Dublal, WQXR Greene Space live with Elliott Forrest and WQXR "Reflections from the Keyboard" with David Dubal. A native of Ukraine, Sophia Agranovich won the Ukrainian Young Artists Competition--now Mykola Lysenko International Competition--at 10, being the youngest participant. Her teachers were Anna Stolarevich and Alexander Edelman. At 15, Ms. Agranovich entered the Juilliard School in New York where she studied with legendary professors Sascha Gorodnitzki and Nadia Reisenberg. She had earned Bachelor and Master Degrees holding full scholarship and a Fellowship teaching Piano Minor at Juilliard, won First Prize in the Bergen Philharmonic Competition, and continued Doctoral studies at Columbia University. Sophia Agranovich is an esteemed pedagogue, lecturer, master class clinician, adjudicator, and is a recipient of numerous teaching awards. Her students are winning top prizes in national and international competitions. She is the voting member of NARAS, GrammyR -balloted artist, GrammyU Mentor, listed in 'Who's Who in America' and 'Who's Who in the World', active member of various professional music organizations, Program Chair and Board member of Music Educators Association of New Jersey, and Artistic Director of classical music series at the Watchung Arts Center.

For complete biography, discography, live recordings, and more, visit sophiagranovich.com