'Flight Of Fantasy' Poetic Virtuoso Piano Recital Comes to The Bargemusic

The performance is on August 4 at 7 PM.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 2 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23
Don't Bet Against Clyde Alves- How NEW YORK, NEW YORK Brought A Dance Dynamo Back To Broad Photo 4 Don't Bet Against Clyde Alves- How NEW YORK, NEW YORK Brought A Dance Dynamo Back To Broadway

'Flight Of Fantasy' Poetic Virtuoso Piano Recital Comes to The Bargemusic
'Flight Of Fantasy' Poetic Virtuoso Piano Recital Comes to The Bargemusic

Multi-award-winning pianist Sophia Agranovich will perform a poetic virtuoso recital at the famed New York's "floating concert hall" - Bargemusic, on August 4 at 7 PM.

Program:

Beethoven: Fantasia in G minor - B major, Op. 77

Schumann: Papillons, Op. 2

Chopin: Polonaise-Fantaisie, Op. 61

Mendelssohn: Albumblatt in E minor, Op. 117

Rondo Capriccioso in E Major, Op. 14

Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 13 in A minor

Sophia Agranovich, an internationally acclaimed pianist, recording artist, educator and artistic director, is "a bold, daring pianist in the tradition of the Golden Age Romantics...A tigress of the keyboard" - Fanfare. Her performances are captivating audiences by the "orison of uncommon beauty" - Audiophile, "interpretation that dares to be different", "magnificent shading and superior musicianship" - American Record Guide. A Steinway Artist, Ms. Agranovich has performed in USA, Europe, Israel, and Canada. Recently she played solo recitals at the Pennautier Festival and Juan-les-Pins in France and was invited to China and Brazil. Among her venues are Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Merkin Concert Hall, Steinway Hall, and Bargemusic, all in New York City, Salle Cortot in Paris, Ehrbarsaal and Kaiser Hall in Vienna. Ms. Agranovich has collaborated with prominent musicians, award-winning Emmy, Grammy, and Billboard top 10 musical artists, and members of the major orchestras. Sophia Agranovich's discography received outstanding reviews and includes 'Romantic Virtuoso Masterpieces' (works by Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, Schumann, Scriabin), 'Franz Liszt - Bicentennial Tribute' ('Un Sospiro', 'La Campanella', Rhapsodie Espagnole, Sonata in b minor); 'Passion and Fantasy' (Beethoven: 'Appassionata', Chopin: Fantaisie and Sonata in b minor); complete Brahms-Paganini Variations; Schumann: Symphonic Etudes, Schumann-Liszt: 'Widmung'; Schubert: 'Wanderer' Fantasie and Chopin: 4 Ballades; Schumann: Carnaval and Fantasie; Chopin: Polonaise-Fantaisie and Nocturne Op. 48 No.1, Liszt: complete Sonnetti del Petrarca, 'Dante' Sonata, Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14; Chopin: Sonata in B-flat Minor, 4 Scherzi, Polonaise 'Héroïque'; 'In Celebration of 250th Anniversary of Beethoven' (Fantasie Op. 77, Sonatas 'Pathétique', 'Moonlight', 'Tempest'): 'Liszt: Rhapsodies, Études and Transcriptions' (Hungarian Rhapsodies No. 6 and No. 13, Études d'exécution transcendante 'Ricordanza' and 'Mazeppa', Schubert/Liszt Ständchen. Erlkönig, Die Forelle). Her albums are charting in top 10 across all musical genres on One World Music Radio and on World Top Radio Airplay Charts. Sophia Agranovich was awarded 3 Gold and 10 Silver Medals by Global Music Awards, 2 Gold Medals by Prestige Music Awards, Winner of the IInd place in Piano Solo by the American Prize, Best Classical Album and Solo from Akademia Music Awards, 4 Best Classical Piano Albums by Clouzine International Music Awards, 6 Radio Music Awards, Best Classical Recording and Hall of Fame by Indie Music Channel, 4 Platinum, 3 Gold and Instrumentalist of the Year awards by LIT International Talent Awards, Best Classical Album by One World Music Radio, Steinway Top Teacher Award, Industry Leader and Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Awards and more. recordings and live concerts are broadcast worldwide, most recently in Brazil on Universidade FM 106.9 "Company of the Music", in Canada on CKWR "Women in Music", Berlin, Munich, Rome, New Zealand, London, Tokyo, Osaka, Paris, Tel-Aviv, WMNR Fine Arts Radio, NPR WLPR-FM "Art on the Air", WWFM "Between the Keys" with Jed Distler, and "Piano Matters" with David Dublal, WQXR Greene Space live with Elliott Forrest and WQXR "Reflections from the Keyboard" with David Dubal. A native of Ukraine, Sophia Agranovich won the Ukrainian Young Artists Competition--now Mykola Lysenko International Competition--at 10, being the youngest participant. Her teachers were Anna Stolarevich and Alexander Edelman. At 15, Ms. Agranovich entered the Juilliard School in New York where she studied with legendary professors Sascha Gorodnitzki and Nadia Reisenberg. She had earned Bachelor and Master Degrees holding full scholarship and a Fellowship teaching Piano Minor at Juilliard, won First Prize in the Bergen Philharmonic Competition, and continued Doctoral studies at Columbia University. Sophia Agranovich is an esteemed pedagogue, lecturer, master class clinician, adjudicator, and is a recipient of numerous teaching awards. Her students are winning top prizes in national and international competitions. She is the voting member of NARAS, GrammyR -balloted artist, GrammyU Mentor, listed in 'Who's Who in America' and 'Who's Who in the World', active member of various professional music organizations, Program Chair and Board member of Music Educators Association of New Jersey, and Artistic Director of classical music series at the Watchung Arts Center.

For complete biography, discography, live recordings, and more, visit sophiagranovich.com




RELATED STORIES

1
LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR Will Embark on World Tour Photo
LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR Will Embark on World Tour

A World Tour has been announced for LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR opening with European dates, including limited UK dates from September 2024.

2
Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo
Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL

The Tony Award-winning Matt Doyle will take on the iconic role of  Frank Sinatra in the highly anticipated World Premiere of Sinatra The Musical, based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon. 

3
Jessie Mueller Talks Self-Acceptance, Chita Riveras Act of Kindness, and More on the ART O Photo
Jessie Mueller Talks Self-Acceptance, Chita Rivera's Act of Kindness, and More on the ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Robert Peterpaul and The Art of Kindness podcast, which promotes kindness on Broadway and beyond, welcomed Tony-winner Jessie Mueller to the Art of Kindness podcast, which promotes kindness in the entertainment industry and beyond.

4
Producer Garth Drabinsky Appeals Antitrust Lawsuit Against Actors Equity Association Photo
Producer Garth Drabinsky Appeals Antitrust Lawsuit Against Actors' Equity Association

Producer Garth Drabinsky has appealed the dismissal of his antitrust lawsuit against Actors' Equity Association. The opening brief in the matter was filed on June 30.

More Hot Stories For You

Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICALMatt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL
Wake Up With BWW 7/11: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Broadway Run, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/11: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Broadway Run, and More!
Jessie Mueller Talks Self-Acceptance, Chita Rivera's Act of Kindness, and More on the ART OF KINDNESS PodcastJessie Mueller Talks Self-Acceptance, Chita Rivera's Act of Kindness, and More on the ART OF KINDNESS Podcast
Producer Garth Drabinsky Appeals Antitrust Lawsuit Against Actors' Equity AssociationProducer Garth Drabinsky Appeals Antitrust Lawsuit Against Actors' Equity Association

Videos

Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Look Back on Their Camp Experiences Video Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Look Back on Their Camp Experiences
Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken' Video
Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal Video
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
WICKED
GREY HOUSE
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
PARADE

Recommended For You