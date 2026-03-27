Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana to Present NYC Premiere Of QUINTO ELEMENTO at The Joyce Theater

One of the world's leading flamenco companies, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, will return to The Joyce Theater with the New York City premiere of Quinto Elemento (Fifth Element), an evening-length work by acclaimed choreographer Patricia Guerrero, winner of Spain's National Dance Award and director of the Ballet Flamenco de Andalucía, with an original score by Francis Gómez performed live.

The work had its world premiere in March 2025 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center's Spa Little Theater. The Joyce Theater performances run April 21-26.

Featuring Flamenco Vivo's world-renowned international cast of dancers and musicians, Quinto Elemento explores the elusive fifth element of the earth-ether, the invisible essence that connects all things. Hailed by The New Yorker as "a master of tradition who dares to deconstruct the art form," Guerrero ventures beyond flamenco's aesthetic bounds, embracing chaos and fragmentation to reveal its essence-its invisible fifth element-and make it tangible to audiences. The work was created with support from the New England Foundation for the Arts' National Dance Project, one of the most competitive dance grants in the United States, which supports the creation and national touring of new works.

The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday-Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday at 2pm (Family Matinee) and 7:30pm; and Sunday at 2pm. A curtain chat with the artists will follow the Wednesday, April 23 evening performance.