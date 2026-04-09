The Joyce Theater to Present TAP CITY 25th Anniversary Festival in May

​The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome Tap City, celebrating its 25th anniversary, presented in collaboration with the American Tap Dance Foundation. Directed by Tony Waag, the long-running New York City tap festival brings together a dynamic range of artists for a six-day celebration of the form, May 19–24, 2026, in The Joyce's Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium.

This quarter-century celebration of Tap City, presented by The Joyce Theater and directed and curated by Tony Waag, reflects the American Tap Dance Foundation's enduring mission to preserve the history of tap while fostering new generations of artists. Showcasing a wide spectrum of styles, the program honors the legacy of the form while spotlighting its continued evolution, accompanied by live music and enriched by rare archival footage from ATDF.

This program features a blend of classic repertory and new work. Audiences will experience iconic Copasetic material, including the Coles Stroll and Chair Dance, alongside My Mind Is on Mingus, Brenda Bufalino's celebrated solo now performed by Michelle Dorrance. New works include Anthony Morigerato's Endless, a world premiere that explores tap within a fully integrated theatrical environment, and excerpts from Soles of Duende's The Kitchen, a rhythm-driven work-in-progress rooted in ritual, joy, and communal experience.