Five COME FROM AWAY Actors and Men They Portray Join Live Global Webinar

For the first time ever, five actors who portray the same role in a Broadway musical will gather in a virtual online conference room to share stories with the man they portray (Kevin Tuerff), and answer questions from fans.

They will also promote the 18th Annual Pay it Forward 9/11, founded by Tuerff (NYC). Kevin's 9/11 story is one of the true stories inspiring the hit musical Come From Away. The musical's script references this random acts of kindness movement.

Actors Chad Kimball (Broadway), Andrew Samonsky (NA Tour) Jeff Madden (Toronto ,Canada), David Shannon (West End) and Doug Hansell (Melbourne, Australia) all portray "Kevin T and others" in Come From Away, and Kevin Tuerff, a man who was a "Come From Away" stranded in Gander, Newfoundland on 9/11.

Kevin Tuerff was one of 6,579 stranded passengers and crew diverted to Gander, Newfoundland when US airspace was closed on 9/11. The tiny town welcomed in people from 90 countries and provided everyone with food, clothing and shelter. To find a way to thank the Newfoundlanders for their compassionate action, Kevin founded Pay it Forward 9/11 in 2002 in Texas. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 is a national day of service and remembrance in the United States and Canada.

Thousands of people across four countries will do three good deeds to strangers on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America. Examples include buying a cup of coffee for a random customer, bringing lunch to firefighters at a local fire house, or buying new packages of warm socks to donate to a homeless shelters.

The cast, band and crew of five Come From Away productions in New York City, East Lansing, Toronto, Canada, London, England and Melbourne, Australia will continue Kevin's tradition by receiving a $100 bill to assist them with their random acts of kindness on the anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

6pm Eastern time/11pm London (UK) Monday, August 26, 2019/8am Melbourne August 27, 2019. Free Live Zoom Webinar hosted by Charter for Compassion: https://charterforcompassion.zoom.us/j/361269160.

The event will also stream via Facebook Live from the Charter for Compassion.

Participants remind recipients of kindness to remember the souls of those who were killed that day and invite them to "Pay it Forward" by doing something similar to others. Kevin Tuerff's memoir, "Channel of Peace: Stranded in Gander on 9/11" includes an Appendix with examples of good deeds from the first fifteen years of the annual tradition. Learn more at http://payitforward911.org





