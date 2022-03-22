Five Boroughs Music Festival And On Site Opera Present The Premiere Of FIVE BOROUGH SONGBOOK, VOLUME III

Five Boroughs Music Festival and On Site Opera present the premiere of the Five Borough Songbook, Volume III with two performances: on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:30pm in a free concert at Brooklyn Public Library's Central Branch, co-presented by BPL Presents; and on Sunday, April 24 at 4:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church on Staten Island. Pre-concert composer chats take place a half hour prior to each concert.

The new cycle of 15 songs, duets, and ensemble works by 15 composers was commissioned in honor of 5BMF's 15th Anniversary and On Site Opera's 10th Anniversary seasons, and marks the third installment of 5BMF's critically-acclaimed flagship Five Borough Songbook project.

The Five Borough Songbook, Volume III is divided into five sections with three songs inspired by locations in each of New York City's boroughs. It features 15 new works written by Arianne Abela, Raquel Acevedo Klein, Kinan Azmeh, Colin Britt, Majel Connery, Laura Jobin-Acosta, Will Healy, Brian Lawlor, Jessica Meyer, Angélica Negrón, Nkeiru Okoye, Juri Seo, Aaron Siegel, Darian Thomas, and Jonathan Woody. Song texts were drawn from a variety of sources - written by the composers themselves; drawn from existing poetry by Joseph Tusiani, Amy Lowell, and Walt Whitman; or featuring newly commissioned words in Arabic by Firas Suleiman, in Spanish and English by Noel Quiñones, and by Valerie Seeley.

The Songbook is performed by members of Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble-sopranos Michele Kennedy and Gitanjali Mathur, mezzo-soprano Cecilia Duarte, tenor Haitham Haidar, and baritone Jonathan Woody-in addition to pianist Candace Chien, violinist Pala Garcia, and cellist John Popham. Its citywide journey will continue in fall 2022 with borough premieres in Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx.

Five Boroughs Music Festival and On Site Opera are committed to the health and safety of patrons, artists, and staff, and continue to monitor and comply with current New York City COVID-19 guidelines and requirements. All guests aged 12 and up attending 5BMF's indoor, or indoor/outdoor hybrid, performances are required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 at time of entry. Masks are required at all times inside 5BMF venues. 5BMF's health and safety guidelines are subject to change as federal, state, and city recommendations evolve.

Concert Information

Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:30pm (Pre-Concert Chat at 7:00pm)

Brooklyn Public Library (World Premiere)

Dweck Cultural Center, Brooklyn Public Library

10 Grand Army Plaza

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Pre-concert composer chat at 7:00pm

Tickets: Free with reservation

Link: https://www.bklynlibrary.org/calendar/five-borough-songbook-central-library-dweck-20220421

Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 4:00pm (Pre-Concert Chat at 3:30pm)

Trinity Lutheran Church (Staten Island Premiere)

Trinity Lutheran Church

309 St Pauls Ave

Staten Island, NY 10304

Pre-concert composer chat at 3:30pm

Tickets: $25 General Admission, $15 Students with ID

Link: https://5bmf.org/events/songbook-vol-iii

Program:

Five Borough Songbook, Volume III

Brooklyn

Crossing the BQE by Raquel Acevedo Klein

New work by Angélica Negrón

In Kings by Jonathan Woody

The Bronx

The Rocking Chair with music by Laura Jobin-Acosta and text by Noel Quiñones

New York Revisited with music by Will Healy and text by Joseph Tusiani

Mantras from Jesup with music by Brian Lawlor and text by Valerie Seeley

Manhattan

We Met at the Symphony with music and text by Nkeiru Okoye

New work by Juri Seo

TimesSquare by Darian Thomas

Queens

New work by Arianne Abela

Others Will See with music by Colin Britt and text by Walt Whitman and Amy Lowell

The Sea Rolls Along with music by Majel Connery and text by Henry Beston

Staten Island

جزيرة (The Island) with music by Kinan Azmeh and text by Firas Sulaiman

New work by Jessica Meyer

Song of Fresh Kills with music and text by Aaron Siegel

Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble

Michele Kennedy, soprano

Gitanjali Mathur, soprano

Cecilia Duarte, mezzo-soprano

Haitham Haidar, tenor

Jonathan Woody, baritone

Candace Chien, piano

Pala Garcia, violin

John Popham, cello



Since 2007, Five Boroughs Music Festival (5BMF) has brought virtuosic chamber music performances of the highest caliber to every borough of NYC, cultivating new audiences for the genre and encouraging music lovers to look beyond Manhattan for outstanding performances. Lauded as "imaginative" by The New York Times, "enterprising" by The New Yorker, and "vital" by WQXR's Operavore blog, 5BMF's commitment to musical outreach and diverse programming has distinguished it as a standout presence in the New York City arts community from its earliest days.

5BMF's artist roster of over 250 individual performers and ensembles is comprised of talented emerging artists and distinguished musicians alike, representing a diverse range of musical genres and styles. Its venues are just as eclectic, and have included performing arts spaces, cultural centers, and historic New York City landmarks such as Federal Hall, Pregones Theater, Flushing Town Hall, King Manor Museum, Brooklyn Historical Society, the Alice Austen House, and the Staten Island Museum, to name merely a few.

As champions of new music, 5BMF has commissioned over 50 composers and presented world premieres of their works all across New York City, most notably the two borough-wide tours of its Five Borough Songbook Volumes I and II. 5BMF's outreach initiatives continue to expand every year, and have included program-related interactive lectures and discussions, public masterclasses with world renowned performing artists, and free public programming. Learn more at www.5bmf.org.