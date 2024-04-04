Figure Skating In Harlem 2024 Gala Honors Award-Winning Vocalist Alicia Hall Moran & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The worlds of arts, business, philanthropy, community, and sports will converge at the Figure Skating in Harlem (FSH) 2024 "Reaching for the Stars" Gala hosted by CBS Mornings' Vladimir Duthiers on Wednesday, April 17 at 6 pm EST at Gotham Hall.

The 2024 Gala honors women advancing the access, amplification, and advocacy around equity in figure skating, education, and leadership on a national level. The 2024 honorees include Tina Davis (Citi Head of Enterprise Marketing & Brand Engagement, FSH Board Member), Daria Forde (Warner Bros Discovery, FSH Alumna), Alicia Hall Moran (award-winning, celebrated vocalist, FSH volunteer), and Cynthia Romano (FTI Consulting Senior Manager Director, FSH founding volunteer), with presentations by Bevy Smith (Sirius Satellite host and celebrated author), Florence "Flo" Ngala (Forbes' 30 Under 30 celebrated photographer; Vogue's first Black woman to photograph the MET Gala), Lola West (WestFuller Advisors Founding Partner), and Sharon Cohen (Figure Skating in Harlem Founder and CEO).

Sharon Cohen founded the 27-year-old nonprofit organization and has served more than 1,500 girls and young women within the Harlem and NYC community with programs centered around the sport, as well as academic and leadership development. The Gala feature special appearances by Team USA members, who were recently awarded a gold medal for their 2022 performance after Russia's disqualification for doping, and the founders of the country's first Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) figure skating team, FSH alumnae Cheyenne Walker and Ariel Clarke, as well as more surprises! Guests will enjoy the awards and senior scholarship presentations, a video of FSH's performance at the 2024 US Figure Skating National Championships exhibition, remarkable live performances from FSH alumna & Broadway "The Lion King" star Mariama Diop and current FSH students, and a sneak peek of Figure Skating in Harlem's Disney+ docuseries, as well as cocktail hour, seated dinner and dancing following the program.

Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 6 - 9 pm

Gotham Hall, 1356 Broadway at 36 Street) New York, NY 10018

Business/Cocktail Attire

Tickets/Tables: https://www.figureskatinginharlem.org/gala-2024/

About Figure Skating in Harlem:

Figure Skating in Harlem helps girls transform their lives and grow in confidence, leadership, and academic achievement. It is the only organization in the world for girls of color that combines the power of education with access to the artistic discipline of Figure skating to build champions in life. www.figureskatinginharlem.org