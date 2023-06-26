Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy to Star in THE GUYS at Theatre Aspen

Emmy Award winners Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives,” Transamerica) and William H. Macy (“Shameless,” Seabiscuit) will star in Theatre Aspen’s production of Anne Nelson’s The Guys on September 10 and September 11 with nine-time Tony Award® nominee Scott Ellis directing.

Macy said, "I came to Aspen, in the usual way, following a girl. I fell in love with this valley, that girl and later married her in Woody Creek. I'm honored to be a part of Aspen's community, and it's a thrill to be performing at Theatre Aspen, where I have been an audience member for years:”

"To be back onstage, acting with Bill Macy, is an honor and a thrill,” said Huffman. “We have been acting together for decades now and he always raises the level of my game and my heart rate."

This special production is part of the Solo Flights festival and in support of Theatre Aspen Education programming and the Roaring Fork Valley First Responders.

“These funds will help us to ensure that individuals and families of Roaring Fork Valley First Responders will receive support and assistance so that they may continue to serve our grateful community,” said Jake Andersen, Chairman of Axes and Arms.

Husband and wife Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy make their return to the stage for their first project together since the 2017 film Krystal, which Macy directed and the pair starred in. Ms. Huffman last appeared at Theatre Aspen in its second season in 1984.

“We are so proud to be partnering with Aspen Fire and Axes and Arms to support the first responders of our Valley. And, a chance to collaborate with Felicity and Bill is beyond exciting,” said Theatre Aspen’s Producing Director Jed Bernstein.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, June 27 from 10AM-4PM only via phone or at the box office (Hurst Theatre Tent - 470 Rio Grande Place). For the performance on Sunday, September 10 at 7PM, tickets are $200 for standard seating or $350 for a premium ticket including a post-show reception with the cast and a signed playbill by Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy. For performances on Monday, September 11 at 7PM, all seats are $100.

Based on a true story, The Guys follows two individuals less than two weeks after the September 11 attacks – New Yorkers are still in shock. One of them, an editor named Joan, receives an unexpected phone call on behalf of Nick, a fire captain who has lost most of his men in the attack. He’s looking for a writer to help him with the eulogies he must present at their memorial services. Nick and Joan spend a long afternoon together, recalling the fallen men through recounting their virtues and their foibles, and fashioning the stories into memorials of words. In the process, Nick and Joan discover the possibilities of friendship in each other and their shared love for the unconquerable spirit of the city. As they make their way through the emotional landscape of grief, they draw on humor, tango, the appreciation of craft in all its forms—and the enduring bonds of common humanity.

This special presentation of The Guys is part of Theatre Aspen’s 40th Anniversary Celebration.

As Theatre Aspen celebrates its 40th Anniversary season in 2023, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season, Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals. These productions are complemented by an assortment of community events, including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. Starting May 16, the Theatre Aspen Box Office will be open M-F from 10AM – 4PM, to learn more about Theatre Aspen visit Click Here or call (970) 925-9313.

ABOUT SOLO FLIGHTS

Solo Flights is an annual week-long developmental festival of one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their making. Launched in 2019, the festival has brought a variety of diverse works and celebrated actors and directors to Theatre Aspen. Artists have included Beau Bridges, Kaye Winks, Sarah Stiles, Christine Quintana, Emma Ramos, Richard Greenberg, Lameece Issaq, Kate Baldwin, Taylor Trensch, James Naughton, Johanna Day, and more, with directors including Tyne Rafaeli, Tony Taccone, Lisa Peterson, Hunter Foster, and Melia Bensussen.

ABOUT AXES & ARMS



Axes & Arms is a non-political, non-affiliated, non-profit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to helping emergency service providers and their families in the Roaring Fork Valley in times of critical need. To learn more, go to www.axesandarms.org.

ABOUT THEATRE ASPEN EDUCATION

In its 25th year, Theatre Aspen Education proudly offers programs and productions for K-12 students of all abilities throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond. It is part of Theatre Aspen’s mission to educate the next generation of theatre artists and enthusiasts through programs for audiences and students of all ages. Theatre Aspen wants to ensure that education programs are within the reach of any student who wants to participate, and Theatre Aspen Education proudly has never turned a student away due to financial need.

BIOGRAPHIES

FELICITY HUFFMAN

(Joan) earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in Transamerica, as well as a Golden Globe Award and Independent Spirit Award for the same role. Huffman has also been honored with an Emmy and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Huffman can be seen on the ABC series “American Crime” for which she was nominated for a Best Actress Emmy and Golden Globe for her portrayal of Barb Hanlon in the premiere season, Leslie Graham in the second season, and Jeanette Hesby in the third season. Huffman can also be seen in Ava Duverney’s When They See Us and Netflix, “Otherhood," as well as the independent movie, "Tammy's Always Dying". Huffman is a founding member of the Atlantic Theater Company, an off-Broadway theater company where she was also featured in numerous plays. She resides in Colorado.

WILLIAM H. MACY

(Nick) is an Oscar and Golden Globe nominee, an Emmy and SAG Award winning actor, and a writer in theater, film, and television. Most recently, he was in the Hulu mini-series “The Dropout” and starred in the Showtime series “Shameless,” for which he was nominated twice for a Best Actor Emmy Award and has won twice for the SAG Award. Macy's film credits include Seabiscuit, The Cooler, Magnolia, Boogie Nights, Jurassic Park III, Fargo, TNT’s Door to Door, Wild Hogs, and Room. William H. Macy made his feature directorial debut with Rudderless, the closing film at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. The Layover, his second film, was released in 2017, followed by his third film, Krystal, in April of 2018. In addition, Macy is a founding member of the Atlantic Theater Company.



SCOTT ELLIS

(Director). Broadway credits include Take Me Out (Tony Award, Best Revival), Tootsie (Tony nomination), Kiss Me Kate, She Loves Me (Tony nomination), On the Twentieth Century, You Can’t Take It With You (Tony nomination), The Elephant Man, The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony nomination), Harvey, Curtains (Tony nomination), The Little Dog Laughed (Drama League Award nomination), Twelve Angry Men (Tony nomination), The Man Who Had All the Luck, The Rainmaker, 1776 (Drama Desk Award and Tony nominations), Picnic (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Company, A Month in the Country and Steel Pier (Tony nomination). Off-Broadway credits include Dada Woof Papa Hot; The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin; Gruesome Playground Injuries; Streamers; Good Boys and True; Entertaining Mr. Sloane; Flora, the Red Menace (Drama Desk nomination); And the World Goes ’Round(Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards) and The Waverly Gallery. His television credits include “All Rise,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Dr. Ken” (pilot), “Undateable” (pilot), “Two Broke Girls,” “The Good Wife,” “The Closer,” “Weeds” (executive producer), “30 Rock” (Emmy Award nomination for Best Director), and “Modern Family.” Fox’s A Christmas Story Live. Upcoming projects include co-producing the new Amazon TV series “Étoile” written by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, and the new Broadway revival of Doubt starring Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber. He is the interim artistic director of The Roundabout Theatre Company in New York City.

