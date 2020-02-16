Fatoumata Diawara Comes to Town Hall
Hailed as one of the most vital standard-bearers of modern African music, singer, songwriter, and guitarist Fatoumata Diawara is taking her artistry to fresh and thrilling heights. Boldly experimental yet respectful of her Malian roots, Fatoumata's music defines her as the voice of young African womanhood '" proud of her heritage but with a vision that looks confidently to the future.
Her live performances 'scream with energy' (NPR), her stage presence both 'hypnotic' and 'captivating' (Rolling Stone). Fatoumata's most recent release, the Grammy Award nominated Fenfo, is a set of vivid and original new compositions that draw on the rich experiences and musical adventures she's enjoyed in recent years.
A modern day storyteller, Fatoumata covers such timeless subjects as respect, humility, love, migration, family and how to build a better world for our children in her music. 'Don't sing just to sing,' she emphasizes, 'sing to change things, to make things better.'
FATOUMATA DIAWARA
Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8PM
Tickets
The Town Hall 23 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036
Other North America Tour Dates
2/19 @ World Café Live - Philadelphia, PA | Tickets
2/22 @ House of Blues - Boston, MA | Tickets
2/23 @ Festival Nuits d'Afrique - Montréal, Canada | Tickets
2/25 @ City Winery - Chicago, IL | Tickets
2/26 @ Cleveland Museum of Art - Cleveland, OH | Tickets
2/27 @ The Listening Room - Grand Rapids, MI | Tickets
2/28 @ Flato Markham Theatre - Markham, Canada | Tickets
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Screen and stage actor Lynn Cohen has passed away.... (read more)
Quiz: Which SIX Queen Are You?
We're celebrating the first preview of SIX by giving you the chance to see which of the show's iconic queens you are with some fun personality questio... (read more)
Protestors Respond To New WEST SIDE STORY Statement On Amar Ramasar Controversy
Since principal casting was announced for the Ivo van Hove-directed Broadway revival of West Side Story was announced last July, there have been publi... (read more)
Carrie Hope Fletcher Will Lead Andrew Lloyd Webber's New Production of CINDERELLA in the West End
Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's highly anticipated new production at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with performances c... (read more)
Cameron Adams, Kaleigh Cronin and More Join MRS. DOUBTFIRE; Complete Casting Announced
Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical produced by multi-Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (Avenue Q, Rent, In The Heights, Something Rotten!), based on Twent... (read more)
Breaking: Lindsay Pearce and Sam Gravitte Will Be WICKED's New Elphaba & Fiyero
The Broadway blockbuster WICKED will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this month. Beginning Tuesday, February 25, Lindsay Pearce will ... (read more)