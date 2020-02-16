Fatoumata Diawara Comes to Town Hall

Hailed as one of the most vital standard-bearers of modern African music, singer, songwriter, and guitarist Fatoumata Diawara is taking her artistry to fresh and thrilling heights. Boldly experimental yet respectful of her Malian roots, Fatoumata's music defines her as the voice of young African womanhood '" proud of her heritage but with a vision that looks confidently to the future.



Her live performances 'scream with energy' (NPR), her stage presence both 'hypnotic' and 'captivating' (Rolling Stone). Fatoumata's most recent release, the Grammy Award nominated Fenfo, is a set of vivid and original new compositions that draw on the rich experiences and musical adventures she's enjoyed in recent years.



A modern day storyteller, Fatoumata covers such timeless subjects as respect, humility, love, migration, family and how to build a better world for our children in her music. 'Don't sing just to sing,' she emphasizes, 'sing to change things, to make things better.'



Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8PM

The Town Hall 23 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036

Other North America Tour Dates

2/19 @ World Café Live - Philadelphia, PA | Tickets

2/22 @ House of Blues - Boston, MA | Tickets

2/23 @ Festival Nuits d'Afrique - Montréal, Canada | Tickets

2/25 @ City Winery - Chicago, IL | Tickets

2/26 @ Cleveland Museum of Art - Cleveland, OH | Tickets

2/27 @ The Listening Room - Grand Rapids, MI | Tickets

2/28 @ Flato Markham Theatre - Markham, Canada | Tickets







