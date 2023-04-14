Father & Daughter Classical Composers Premiere New Choral Work

The Church of the Heavenly Rest in New York City will give David Briggs' & his daughter Kerensa Briggs' "A Festival of Psalms" its world premiere on April 21st at 7:30pm. Janet Yieh conducts the Choir of the Church of the Heavenly Rest, Members of the Canterbury Choral Society, Junior & Senior Choristers, and will include Brass Quintet and Percussion.

David Briggs will accompany on the Church of the Heavenly Rest's historic 137-rank Austin Organ. David & Kerensa Briggs's A Festival of Psalms was commissioned by The Church of the Heavenly Rest, with Psalm selections by The Rev. Matthew Foster Heyd, Bishop-elect of the Diocese of New York.

The work is possibly one of the first father & daughter commissions of its kind, "Kerensa and I were thrilled to collaborate on the Festival of Psalms project - we think it's almost certainly the first time this has ever happened, between father and daughter! The main inspiration for the work, of course, sprang directly from the texts - seven different Psalms with widely contrasting moods, from quietly prayerful to overtly celebratory. We hope that the audience will be moved emotionally, inspired and enriched," Briggs said of the work.

The event will feature award-winning organist David Briggs performing two original compositions by the composers. His hands and feet will be broadcast to the audience. Kent Tritle, Director of Cathedral Music & Organist at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, where Briggs is currently Artist-in-Residence, will lead a conversation with the composers, as well. A Festival of Psalms takes place on April 21, 2023, at 7:30 pm at Church of the Heavenly Rest. Tickets are free and available here. The Church of the Heavenly Rest is located at 1085 5th Avenue at the corner of 90th & 5th avenue. Its 8,000 pipe organ is one of the largest in the city, and was originally installed in 1928. For more information, contact Lucy Breidenthal, Director of Digital Engagement, at lbreidenthal@heavenlyrest.org