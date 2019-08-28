Fall 2019 Public Programs Announced At MAD

This season, public programs at the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) celebrate the creative process of two pioneering women designers. In addition to performance, film, and talks, fashion icon Anna Sui will take part in a series of conversations with favorite muses and collaborators for her career retrospective,

The World of Anna Sui (Sept. 12, 2019-Feb 23, 2020), and design workshops will draw inspiration from the natural world on view in Vera Paints a Scarf: The Art and Design of Vera Neumann (through Jan. 28, 2020).

Tickets will be available approximately 30 days in advance of the program dates. For more information and ticketing, visit madmuseum.org.

Programming highlights include:

Sui Saturdays

A series of conversations at MAD with Anna Sui and her favorite collaborators and muses.

Dennis Nothdruft, Curator of the Fashion and Textile Museum, London

September 14, 4 pm

Vanessa Lawrence, senior editor of Elle Décor

October 12, 4 pm

Pat McGrath and Garren

November 2, 4 pm

Inter Parfums, makers of Anna Sui fragrances

December 7, 4 pm

Karen Elson

January 11,4 pm

Tim Blanks, author of the book The World of Anna Sui

February 8, 4 pm

The Rational Dress Society's History of Counter-Fashion

Saturday, September 28, 4 pm

The counter-fashion collective delivers a performance lecture and runway presentation of revolutionary garb from the late 1700s to present day. Presented with Bard Graduate Center.

Gallery Talks with the Finalists of the 2019 Burke Prize

Thursday, October 3, 2-7 pm

The Museum's Burke Prize is awarded to a contemporary artist under the age of forty-five demonstrating excellence in glass, fiber, clay, metal, and/or wood. On October 3, the finalists for this year's prize, which include Indira Allegra, Amber Cowan, Francis Tamba, Sophia Narrett, Sara Rahbar, and Sarah Zapata among the emerging voices represented, will participate in gallery talks about their work on view. The winner of the Burke Prize will be announced November 4.

Design Happy Hour Workshops

Taking place in MAD's Artist Studios, enjoy an open bar of wine and beer while learning design techniques with some of the city's most exciting makers and creatives.

Elements of pattern design with Julia Rothman, co-founder of Women Who Draw

October 16, 6:30 pm

Screen-printing with Leslie Diuguid, owner of Du-Good Press

November 13, 6:30 pm

Botanical Printmaking with Leslie Fuchs

December 4, 6:30 Pm

The Vera Brand: An American Success Story

Saturday, November 23, 4 pm

Debbie Millman, host of the podcast Design Matters, moderates a discussion of Vera Neumann's remarkable success building a lifestyle brand that continues to resonate with collectors and tastemakers. Panelists include Alvin Hall, Donna Chambers, and exhibition curator Elissa Auther.

Sui Screens

Anna Sui and friends present masterworks of cinema that have influenced the designer's creative process.

Festival!

December 12, 6:30 pm

Recently digitally remastered, the 1967 documentary by Murray Lerner captured the legendary performances of the Newport Folk Festival at its idealistic peak, along with candid interviews and conversations with the artists and their fans.

Puzzle of a Downfall Child

December 19, 6:30 pm

Director Jerry Schatzberg joins Anna Sui for a screening of his 1970 drama starring Faye Dunaway as a once famous fashion model who becomes a recluse after a tumultuous career and traumatic childhood.

Marie Antoinette

January 9, 6:30 pm

Director Sophia Coppola joins Anna Sui for a screening of her iconic retelling of the life of France's doomed royal.

FALL 2019 EXHIBITIONS

Vera Paints a Scarf: The Art and Design of Vera Neumann

Through January 28, 2020

The World of Anna Sui

September 12, 2019-February 23, 2020

Burke Prize 2019

October 3, 2019-April 12, 2020





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You