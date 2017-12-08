Faith Prince and More to Star in THE CAKE at La Jolla Playhouse; Cast, Creatives Set!

La Jolla Playhouse announces the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of The Cake, by Bekah Brunstetter (TV's This Is Us), directed by Casey Stangl (Playhouse's The Car Plays), running February 6 - March 4, 2018 in the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre. Tickets are available at LaJollaPlayhouse.org or (858) 550-1010.

The cast features Aubrey Dollar (film's One Small Hitch) as "Jen," Wayne Duvall (Broadway's 1984, Playhouse's Bonnie & Clyde) as "Tim," Miriam Hyman (TV's Blue Bloods, Classical Theatre of Harlem's The Three Musketeers) as "Macy" and Tony Award winner Faith Prince (Broadway's Disaster!, Guys and Dolls) as "Della."

The creative team includes David Weiner, Scenic Designer; Denitsa Bliznakova, Costume Designer; Elizabeth Harper, Lighting Designer; Paul James Prendergast, Composer/Sound Designer; Gabriel Greene, Dramaturg; Katrina Herrmann, Stage Manager.

"Bekah Brunstetter's work acutely and humanly depicts both sides of a challenging national issue - one that is currently making headlines - through a sharply-focused, deeply compassionate lens, and we are so pleased to bring this tremendous cast on board to give voice to her riveting and highly relevant new play," said La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley.

Jen lives in New York but has always dreamed of getting married in her small North Carolina hometown, so she heads down south with her partner to ask Della, her late mother's best friend, to do the honors of making the wedding cake at her bakery. Della's cakes are legendary - even earning her a spot as a contestant on the Great American Baking Show. She is overjoyed at Jen's request - until she realizes there's not just one bride, but two, forcing her to re-examine some of her deeply-held beliefs, as well as her own marriage. Faith, family and frosting collide in this touching and timely new play.

ADDITIONAL EVENTS:

- Foodie Fridays: Feb 9,16, 23, March 2; pre-show food trucks starting at 6:30pm

- Sonic Saturdays: Feb 10, 17, 24, March 3; pre-show, live band entertainment

- Talkback Tuesdays: Feb 13 and Feb 20 following the 7:30pm performance

- Insider Events: Wed, Feb 28 at 6:45pm; Sat, March 3 at 1:15pm

- Discovery Sunday: March 4, following the 2pm performance

- ACCESS Performance: Saturday, Feb 24 at 2pm

For tickets and more information, call (858) 550-1010 or visit LaJollaPlayhouse.org.

Bekah Brunstetter hails from Winston-Salem, North Carolina and currently lives in Los Angeles. Her plays include Going to a Place Where You Already Are (South Coast Repertory), The Oregon Trail (Portland Center Stage Fall 2016, O'Neill Playwrights Conference; Flying V), Cutie and Bear (Roundabout commission), A Long and Happy Life (Naked Angels commission), Be a Good Little Widow (Ars Nova, Collaboraction, The Old Globe), Oohrah! (Atlantic Theater, Steppenwolf Garage, Finborough Theater/London), Nothing Is the End of the World (except for the end of the world) (Waterwell Productions), House of Home (Williamstown Theater Festival) and Miss Lilly Gets Boned (Ice Factory Festival). She is an alumna of the CTG Writers Group, Primary Stages Writes group, Ars Nova Play Group, The Playwright's Realm, and the Women's Project Lab. She is currently a member of the Echo Theater's Playwright's group. She has previously written for MTV (Underemployed; I Just Want My Pants Back), ABC Family's Switched at Birth and Starz's upcoming series American Gods. She is currently a Co-Producer on NBC's This Is Us. She received her B.A. from UNC Chapel Hill and her M.F.A. in Dramatic Writing from the New School for Drama.

The Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse is internationally-renowned for creating some of the most exciting and adventurous work in American theatre, through its new play development initiatives, its innovative Without Walls series, artist commissions and residencies. Currently led by Artistic Director and 2017 Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley and Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg, the Playhouse was founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer. La Jolla Playhouse has had 30 productions transfer to Broadway, garnering 38 Tony Awards, among them the currently-running, Tony Award-nominated hit Come From Away, along with Jersey Boys, Memphis, The Who's Tommy, Big River, as well as Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays and the Pulitzer Prize-winning I Am My Own Wife, both fostered as part of the Playhouse's Page To Stage Program. LaJollaPlayhouse.org.

