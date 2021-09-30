FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Announces $25 Digital Lottery

Before Hamilton and In The Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme, the highly-acclaimed improv sensation conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale. Produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny & Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman, Freestyle Love Supreme, the intermission-less show will begin performances on Thursday, October 7 and run through Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th Street. FREESTYLE LOVE SUPPREME is the recipient of the 2020 Special Tony Award® and the subject of the Hulu documentary "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme."

A $25 digital lottery for a limited number of tickets is offered to help fans get tickets. More information will be available on the show's website at www.freestylelovesupreme.com.

"We are thrilled to be back on Broadway and part of this theatrical community we love so much. The immediacy of our show, with its content driven by audience suggestion, makes it one of the rare shows that can speak to whatever is happening in the moment. We cannot wait to be onstage at the Booth Theatre making people laugh," said Co-Creator, Producer and Director Thomas Kail.

"Live theater is back and so is FLS," said Co-Creator and Producer Lin-Manuel Miranda. "Our most important collaborator is the audience, and we can't wait to get back in the Booth."

Directed by Kail, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is a joyful, improvised musical comedy show. It features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut;" Kurt Crowley AKA "The Lord and Lady Crowley;" Tarik Davis AKA "Tardis Hardaway;" Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees;" Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé;" Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave;" and Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch."

Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the run which may include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Alex Lacamoire and many more.

In name and beyond, Freestyle Love Supreme pays homage to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme," with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop. Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova, in association with Jill Furman and Back House Productions. The show has played in all five boroughs and many states, as well as the U.S. Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Melbourne Comedy Festival, and the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival. Hulu premiered the documentary "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020 and the acclaimed film was nominated for a Grammy Award.

The show is directed by Thomas Kail and produced by Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. It features set design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Andy Jones and James Hickey are Executive Producers. General Management provided by Baseline Theatrical. Production Stage Manager/Associate Director Cody Renard Richard.

Freestyle Love Supreme Academy has transformed the Broadway show's unique blend of improvisation, storytelling, and hip hop into international, interactive, virtual classes, with in-person classes to return in the fall. Freestyle Love Supreme Academy is the premiere improv hip-hop school created and run directly by Freestyle Love Supreme members, in partnership with long-time FLS producers Kail, Miranda, Ars Nova founders Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Hamilton co-producer Jill Furman. People from all backgrounds and levels of skill are welcomed into this joyful, creative community. For more information on Freestyle Love Supreme Academy fall virtual classes, please visit https://fls.academy.

For performances through January 2, 2022:

MASKS REQUIRED: All guests must wear a properly fitting mask over the nose and mouth in the theatre except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

VACCINATIONS REQUIRED: All guests must be fully vaccinated to enter the theatre and must present digital or physical proof at the door.

Children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination may show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

PHOTO ID: Guests ages 18 and older must present a valid government-issued photo ID. Guests under 18 may also show a school ID, birth certificate or social security card (Photo is not required). Guests under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who meets the above requirements.

Guests who do not comply with these policies will be denied entry or asked to leave the theatre.



FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME begins previews on Thursday, October 7 and runs to Sunday, January 2, 2022 for a strictly limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway, 222 West 45th Street. There will be a limited number of $25 lottery tickets offered per performance. Tickets can be purchased at Telecharge (212) 239-6300 or www.Telecharge.com. (Running time: 90 minutes, no intermission.) Sign up for updates at www.freestylelovesupreme.com.