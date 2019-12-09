FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Academy is Now Accepting Applications For January Classes

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, the critically acclaimed improv troupe founded by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale, is now accepting applications for the winter Freestyle Love Supreme Academy classes and intensives. The FLS Academy is the first ever freestyle school created and run directly by FLS members, including teachers and guest facilitators, in partnership with long-time FLS producers Kail, Miranda, Ars Nova founders Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Hamilton co-producer Jill Furman.

The popular improv company, who have been playing to sold-out audiences since 2003 and is now on Broadway through January 12, 2020, are transforming their unique blend of improvisation, storytelling, and hip-hop into hands-on classes that resume this January with Foundations of Freestyle classes.

"The Freestyle Academy isn't just for actors and other performers who have their sights set on Broadway. It's really for anyone who wants to increase their confidence and hone their creativity when going before a crowd. Truth telling, storytelling, inclusion, and finding ways to express who you truly are, are just some of what's taught in this unique class."-Shirley Chan, PIX 11

The intro course of Foundations of Freestyle runs January 18-March 14, 2020 and includes seven three-hour classes and culminates in a live performance in the eighth week. Topics include beatboxing, improv skills, word flow and speaking truthfully through music. Once students, 18 or older, complete Foundations of Freestyle, they are invited to participate in monthly Rap Recess sessions and can audition for additional courses.

Freestyle Love Supreme Academy is created and run directly by FLS Members. Current teachers include seasoned freestyle facilitators Chris "Shockwave" Sullivan and Andrew "Jelly Donut" Bancroft and FLS Academy Alumni. Guest teachers and future workshops may include Anthony "TwoTouch" Veneziale, Arthur "The Geniuses" Lewis, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

The fee for the eight week Foundations of Freestyle course is $550 and applications are being accepted until January 10, 2020 at www.freestylelovesupreme.com/academy.





