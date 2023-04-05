Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FLEABAG Returns to Cinemas with National Theatre Live this Summer

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's show will be on global release from 15 June 2023

Apr. 05, 2023  
FLEABAG Returns to Cinemas with National Theatre Live this Summer

Fleabag may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.

Opening in cinemas across the globe, audiences are invited to encore this 'gloriously disruptive' (The New York Times) production from Thursday 15 June. Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) and directed by Vicky Jones (Run), Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life. Following a box-office record-breaking run in cinemas in 2019, the one-woman show returns to the big screen this summer.

This production is presented by DryWrite, Soho Theatre and Annapurna Theatre. With set design by Holly Pigott, lighting design by Elliot Griggs and sound design by Isobel Waller-Bridge.

Fleabag started its life on-stage at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013, winning a Fringe First award that encourages new work. The hilarious, award-winning play - that inspired the BBC's hit TV series Fleabag - was captured live on stage from London's West End in 2019.

Tickets are now on sale, find your closest venue here.



