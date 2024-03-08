FAR FROM THE TREE and LIGHTHOUSE Receive Richard Rodgers Awards For Musical Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The two recipients have been announced for the 2024 Richard Rodgers Awards for Musical Theater, Far From The Tree and Lighthouse. Both winning musicals will receive funds toward their presentation at nonprofit theaters in New York City. The members of this year’s jury were David Lang (chair), Lynn Ahrens, Mindi Dickstein, Amanda Green, Michael R. Jackson, Richard Maltby, Jr., and John Weidman.

Richard Rodgers, who was elected to Arts and Letters in 1955, endowed these awards in 1978 to nurture talented composers and playwrights. Former award recipients include Jonathan Larson for Rent; Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley for Violet; Dave Malloy for Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1898; and Anaïs Mitchell for Hadestown.

The Richard Rodgers Awards are the only awards administered by Arts and Letters for which applications are accepted. Application forms may be found here.

Far From the Tree

Far From the Tree by Justin Warner (libretto), Robert Maggio (music), and Kristin Maloney (lyrics) has won a 2024 Richard Rodgers Studio Production Award. Based on the award-winning nonfiction book by Andrew Solomon, Far From the Tree weaves several stories of parents raising profoundly different children with Solomon’s own atypical journey toward parenthood. The musical explores what happens when the self your child inhabits is beyond your recognition or understanding.

Lighthouse

Lighthouse by abs wilson (book/lyrics/story) and Veronica Mansour (music/story) has won a 2024 Richard Rodgers Staged Reading Award. Lighthouse is a pop-country musical following Bus, an 18-year-old girl who wants nothing more than to escape her small Minnesota town–and herself, and everything she fears she could become. Lighthouse explores anxiety and OCD, the lives of women in rural, conservative communities, and what it means to be yourself for the rest of your life.

The Richard Rodgers Awards will be presented alongside the architecture, art, literature, and music awards at Arts and Letters’s annual Ceremonial in May.