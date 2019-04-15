FALSETTOS Will Make its UK Premiere at The Other Palace

Selladoor Worldwide present the long awaited European premiere of the multi award-winning musical, Falsettos, which arrives in the UK from 30 August 2019.

The musical, by William Finn (Music, Lyrics & Book) and James Lapine (Book), opens at The Other Palace from 30 August - 23 November for a strictly limited season, with press night on Thursday 5 September. Casting and creatives will be announced in due course.

David Hutchinson, CEO, Selladoor Worldwide, said, "This is a show we have wanted to bring to London since we embarked on our careers as producers. We've been exploring and planning this one for nearly a decade, and I am delighted that today we can tell the world that this beautiful, critically-acclaimed musical - is finally coming to the capital."

The double Tony Award-Winning Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon to be bar mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbian neighbours.

Originally created under the spectre of the AIDS crisis, this ground-breaking musical about family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion.

William Finn (Music, Lyrics & Book) is the writer and composer of Falsettos, for which he received two Tony Awards, Best Book of a Musical (with James Lapine) and Best Original Score. He has also written and composed In Trousers, March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland (Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, two Los Angeles Drama Critic's Awards, two Drama Desk Awards, the Lucille Lortel Award, and Guggenheim Fellowship in Musical Composition). Mr. Finn wrote the lyrics to Graciela Daniele's Tango Apasionado (music by the great Astor Piazzolla) and, with Michael Starobin, the music to Lapine's version of The Winter's Tale. His musical, Romance in Hard Times, was presented at The Public Theater. Recently, he wrote Painting You for Love's Fire, a piece commissioned and performed bye The Acting Company, based on Shakespeare's sonnets. For television, Mr. Finn provided the music and lyrics for the Ace Award-winning HBO cartoon Ira Sleeps Over, Tom Thumb and Thumbelina, Pokey Little Puppy's First Christmas, and, with Ellen Fitzhugh, two Brave little Toaster cartoons. Mr. Finn has written for Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and The New Yorker. A graduate of Williams College where he was awarded the Hutchinson Fellowship for Musical Composition, Finn now teaches a weekly master class at the NYU Tisch Graduate Program in Musical Theatre Writing. His most recent projects include Elegies, A Song Cycle (Lincoln Center) and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, which ran on Broadway and has been produced nationally and internationally, and the musical adaptation of the film Little Miss Sunshine which opened at Second Stage Theatre in October 2013.

James Lapine (Book) has written the book for and directed Stephen Sondheim's Sunday In The Park With George, Into The Woods and Passion, as well as the recent Broadway show, Sondheim On Sondheim. He also directed the first revival of Merrily We Roll Along at LaJolla Playhouse in 1985. With William Finn he has collaborated on March Of The Falsettos and Falsettoland, later presented on Broadway as Falsettos and recently revived in 2016, A New Brain, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Little Miss Sunshine. James' other Broadway credits include The Diary Of Anne Frank, Golden Child, and Amour. He has written the plays Table Settings, Twelve Dreams, Luck, Pluck & Virtue, The Moment When, Fran's Bed and Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing. He has been nominated for twelve Tony Awards, winning on three occasions and has received five Drama Desk Awards and the Pulitzer Prize.

For more information visit the Falsettos Website: www.falsettoslondon.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You