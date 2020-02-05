Ezra Miller and Saul Williams' New Production Company Will Release Sci-Fi Musical NEPTUNE FROST; Executive Produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda
According to Deadline, actor Ezra Miller and artist/musician Saul Williams have joined forces to create a new production company, MartyrLoserKin. The company will produce a new sci-fi musical, Neptune Frost, which Williams will direct. The project is set to be executive produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The company's goal is to "create and proliferate works that dismantle conventional cinematic ideological frameworks, as well as to synergistically naturalize into this industry more poetic, queer, explorative, anarchic, diverse, subversive, non-binary, aboriginal, environmental, ecological and esoterically conscious content that will speak to both the times in which we live and the forces that seek to restrict them."
Neptune Frost will follow an intersex African hacker, a coltan miner and the "virtual marvel born as a result of their union." Miller and Williams will produce, and Stephen Hendel will executive produce alongside Miranda.
Principal photography has already begun in Rwanda.
Read more on Deadline.
