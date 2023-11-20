Explore the World of Opera With Carolyn Sloan's New Book WELCOME TO THE OPERA Out Now

Children can now start discovering the performing arts in the new book “Welcome To The Opera” by Carolyn Sloan and illustrated by Kaly Quarles. The latest in the popular Welcome To…series from the music editor and author, this new book teaches young readers the foundations of this classical genre, through a performance of Mozart’s most famous opera, The Magic Flute.

The book features interactive sound technology and vibrant full color illustrations. It brings the exciting world of opera to life for readers of all ages. 12 sound buttons on the side panel of the book engage readers and let them hear fully orchestrated examples of the key musical concepts being introduced such as:

• Overture: music that plays at the beginning of an opera

• Voice types like tenor, bass and soprano and how they help the audience tell characters apart.

• Recitative: singing that sounds like talking, imitating the natural rhythms of how we speak

• Aria: a vocal solo sung by a character to express their deepest feelings to an audience.

As the overture plays and the curtain lifts, readers are immersed in this epic story, told through the eyes of three adorable dogs excited for their first visit to the opera. Together they meet the gallant Prince Tamino, the duplicitous Queen of the Night, and the courageous Princess Pamina. The book ends as the curtain falls, and readers are invited to shout ‘bravo!” to celebrate a magnificent performance.

In addition to all the interactive fun, children will learn about the origins of opera, the composer Mozart, and the behind-the scenes magic that makes up an opera, from the set and costumes to the orchestra and libretto. Sloan invites all to be transported by the beautiful music and timeless story.

About The Author

Carolyn Sloan is a distinguished author, educator, composer, and entrepreneur whose dedication to the arts has enlightened and inspired young minds for years. With a unique flair for breaking down complex musical concepts into child-friendly narratives, she has penned four critically acclaimed books that have been pivotal in introducing both children and adults to the vast world of music. Her first interactive children’s book, “Welcome to the Symphony, an exploration of the Orchestra using Beethoven’s Symphony #5”, was a harmonious journey through the intricacies of classical music. This was followed by “Welcome to Jazz, A swing-along Celebration of America’s Music”, which earned her the esteemed Nautilus Award, Northern Lights Book Award, and the Stepping-stones Award. Carolyn’s book on singing, written for adults, “Finding Your Voice, A Practical and Spiritual Approach to Living” published by Hyperion, serves as a testament to her belief in the transformative power of music and its ability to resonate deeply with our spiritual selves She has ventured into the realm of e-learning with her groundbreaking EdTech company, TeachMe TV® Inc. Designed as an online learning haven for children 5-12, TeachMe has already garnered recognition for its outstanding content with 5 Telly Awards in media, animation and music. The EdTech Honor Award for Cool Tool, 2023 and the digital Education Awards for notable Start-up 2022 stand as proof to the platform’s excellence and innovation. Carolyn lives in Brooklyn, NY with her family.

About The Illustrator

Kaly Quarles is a children’s book illustrator who adores mischievous characters and playful details.When she’s not drawing with a cat in her lap, she is hunting for obscure antiques, exploring the mountains, or hosting one-woman pastry eating contests for herself. She lives in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Welcome To the Opera: Discover The Enchanting World of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” is published by Workman Publishing and is available online at Amazon.com and in select bookstores across the country.