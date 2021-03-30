Explore Shirley Chisholm's Legacy Then And Now in UNBOUGHT UNBOSSED CONVERSATIONS 

The Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute (SCCI) with the National Action Network has announced the virtual Unbought Unbossed Conversations on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 6pm edt.

Chisholm was a visionary that set the foundation for generations to come. Host, Author, Professor and Attorney Gloria J. Browne-Marshall conducts a conversation with Reverend Al Sharpton, Congresswoman Cori Bush, National Director of Youth for the National Action Network, Tylik McMillan, and SCCI President, Barbara Bullard. Shirley Chisholm's fearless determination has been an inspiration to so many of us, and this Women's History Month we are highlighting the voice of a giant like Shirley Chisholm who set the standard. The Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute in conjunction with The National Action Network will give an in-depth conversation on who Congresswoman Chisholm was, what she did, and how her contributions are seen today.

For registration of Unbought Unbossed Conversations: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_60JPlOzmToWXTqZ1iP_sIg