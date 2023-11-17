Experience WINTER GLOW in Flatiron & NoMad Featuring Theatre, Interactive Art, Games & More

The brand-new public programs aim to connect the community and celebrate the season through light, art, games, and dynamic entertainment.
The Flatiron NoMad Partnership BID to present the debut of "Winter Glow," a festive celebration that promises to illuminate the heart of New York City during the holiday season. The festivities kick off on Thursday, November 30 with a spectacular parade, led by Bond Street Theater, which will have a custom neon path curated by the local artist Kuki. The parade will lead guests to the unveiling of Control No Control, a mesmerizing public art piece making its New York City debut. This unique installation is set to captivate locals and visitors alike, showcasing the commitment to fostering creativity and artistic expression.
"We're thrilled to bring “Winter Glow” to the heart of Manhattan, showcasing the creativity and community spirit that define our district," said James Mettham, President of the Flatiron NoMad Partnership. "We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the holiday season as we illuminate the streets with art, music, and the warmth of community."
“Winter Glow” will feature a series of signature events designed to engage the community and spread the joy of the season. Highlights include:
“Winter Glow” promises to be a magical experience for all ages, fostering a sense of togetherness and celebrating the unique character of Flatiron and NoMad.
For more information about Winter Glow and a full schedule of events, please visit flatironnomad.nyc/winter-glow.
The Flatiron NoMad Partnership, formed in 2006, is a nonprofit organization and business improvement district that serves the businesses, people, and places that help make Flatiron and NoMad two of Manhattan's most iconic and authentic destinations. Home to a range of retailers and employers, cultural and educational institutions, and a thriving residential community, the district is a center of activity. The Partnership serves as a dedicated steward and supporter of public life in the district by maintaining a clean and safe environment; spearheading area improvement projects; and marketing and championing the diverse business and retail options in this vibrant and historic neighborhood.
Madison Square Park Conservancy (MSPC) is the nonprofit organization responsible for raising 100% of the funds needed to operate and program Madison Square Park, a 6.2-acre public park in the heart of Manhattan. As stewards of this urban oasis, we create and connect with our communities through curated gardens and open spaces, contemporary art exhibitions, amenities like our playground and dog run, and a wide variety of free year-round programming.
