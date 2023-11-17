Experience WINTER GLOW in Flatiron & NoMad Featuring Theatre, Interactive Art, Games & More

The Flatiron NoMad Partnership BID to present the debut of "Winter Glow," a festive celebration that promises to illuminate the heart of New York City during the holiday season. The festivities kick off on Thursday, November 30 with a spectacular parade, led by Bond Street Theater, which will have a custom neon path curated by the local artist Kuki. The parade will lead guests to the unveiling of Control No Control, a mesmerizing public art piece making its New York City debut. This unique installation is set to captivate locals and visitors alike, showcasing the commitment to fostering creativity and artistic expression.

"We're thrilled to bring “Winter Glow” to the heart of Manhattan, showcasing the creativity and community spirit that define our district," said James Mettham, President of the Flatiron NoMad Partnership. "We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the holiday season as we illuminate the streets with art, music, and the warmth of community."

“Winter Glow” will feature a series of signature events designed to engage the community and spread the joy of the season. Highlights include:

Thursday, 11/30, 4:30 PM | Winter Glow Kick-Off Parade: Everyone is invited to participate in the Partnership and Bond Street Theater event, wearing their most vibrant attire, as they parade southward from Broadway and 28th Street along a neon trail curated by local artist Kuki. The procession concludes at the Flatiron North Plaza, where the public art installation, Control No Control, will be unveiled.

Sundays, 12/3, 12/10, and 12/17, 11:00 AM | Holiday-Themed Historic Walking Tours: Professional guides lead a free, 90-minute tour highlighting Flatiron and NoMad's holiday history, including the Star of Hope, the first public Christmas tree, the international toy and gift center, and Dr. Clement Clarke Moore's country home where he wrote his 1822 poem “The Night Before Christmas.” Meet on 23rd Street just east of Fifth Avenue.

Thursday, 12/7, 4:30 pm | Winter Live Theatre Night: Immerse yourself in the world of live art with performances that showcase the talents of local artists, bringing the streets of Flatiron and NoMad to life.

Tuesday, 12/12, 4:30 pm | Glowy Game Night: Enjoy a night of friendly competition with LED games that add a unique twist to classic favorites.

Thursday, 12/14, 4:30 pm | Silent Disco Night: Dance the night away under the stars with a silent disco experience where participants groove to the beat of their own music in a festive, winter atmosphere.

Thursday, 12/14, 4:30 pm | Winter Solstice: Join the Partnership and the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) for a winter solstice celebration. Stop by the Flatiron North Plaza to experience the joyful reflection of a life-sized kaleidoscope.

“Winter Glow” promises to be a magical experience for all ages, fostering a sense of togetherness and celebrating the unique character of Flatiron and NoMad.

For more information about Winter Glow and a full schedule of events, please visit flatironnomad.nyc/winter-glow.

About the Flatiron NoMad Partnership

The Flatiron NoMad Partnership, formed in 2006, is a nonprofit organization and business improvement district that serves the businesses, people, and places that help make Flatiron and NoMad two of Manhattan's most iconic and authentic destinations. Home to a range of retailers and employers, cultural and educational institutions, and a thriving residential community, the district is a center of activity. The Partnership serves as a dedicated steward and supporter of public life in the district by maintaining a clean and safe environment; spearheading area improvement projects; and marketing and championing the diverse business and retail options in this vibrant and historic neighborhood.

FlatironNoMad.nyc

info@flatironnomad.nyc

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter: @FlatironNY

About Madison Square Park Conservancy

Madison Square Park Conservancy (MSPC) is the nonprofit organization responsible for raising 100% of the funds needed to operate and program Madison Square Park, a 6.2-acre public park in the heart of Manhattan. As stewards of this urban oasis, we create and connect with our communities through curated gardens and open spaces, contemporary art exhibitions, amenities like our playground and dog run, and a wide variety of free year-round programming.