Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KRISTIN CHENOWETH
Click Here for More on KRISTIN CHENOWETH

Exclusive: Watch Kristin Chenoweth & Kathy Najimy Compete on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD

The episode will air Sunday, August 14 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.

Aug. 9, 2022  

On Sunday's upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud, Kristin Chenoweth will compete against Kathy Najimy.

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game is a hilarious faceoff between two actresses when Kristin Chenoweth competes against Kathy Najimy to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities.

Watch a hilarious exclusive clip of Chenoweth and Najimy going head-to-head in the upcoming episode.

In the next game, casts from reality shows "My Unorthodox Life" and "Summer House" battle it out to see who will come out on top. The episode will air Sunday, August 14 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. The episode will stream the next day on Hulu.

Kristin Chenoweth was nominated for a Tony award for originating the role of Glinda in Wicked in 2004. In 1999, she won a Tony Award for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. She has also been seen on Broadway in On The Twentieth Century, Promises, Promises, The Apple Tree, and Steel Pier.

Chenoweth can also be seen in the new Apple TV+ musical series Schmigadoon!, which is now in production for a second season.

Watch the exclusive clip here:

Exclusive: Watch Kristin Chenoweth & Kathy Najimy Compete on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Patina Miller, Krystal Joy Brown & More Attend RAISING KANAN Season Two Premiere
August 9, 2022

In attendance were “Raising Kanan” cast members Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, Omar Epps, Antonio Ortiz, London Brown, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, Hailey Kilgore, LaToya Luckett, Chyna Layne, Krystal Joy Brown and Paulina Singer, as well as Executive Producer and Showrunner Sascha Penn and Executive Producer Mark Canton.
Blu DeTiger Announces Fall Headline Tour
August 9, 2022

Bass prodigy and burgeoning pop icon Blu DeTiger will kick off an extensive North American headline tour on November 3 at Royale in Boston. The run, which will include a concert at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles (November 18), will conclude with a hometown show at NYC’s Webster Hall on December 3. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Busta Rhymes to be Honored as a BMI Icon at the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards
August 9, 2022

BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) will honor the multiple award-winning songwriter/rapper/producer and actor Busta Rhymes with the BMI Icon Award at its 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. The private event, held at the LIV Nightclub Miami Beach, will be hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative (Atlanta) Catherine Brewton.
SGT. PAPERS Announce U.S Tour Dates
August 9, 2022

Mexico’s Sgt. Papers - brothers Ivan and Felipe García - will be touring the U.S. this summer and fall. Along the way they make stops in Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle. The band will share the bill with DIW Records label-mates Mengers for a show at New York City’s Berlin Under A on August 25.
The Black Angels Debut 'Without A Trace'
August 9, 2022

The new song follows acclaimed lead single/video “El Jardín,'' which features Austin Amelio from The Walking Dead and stars his son Lev, and experimental single “Firefly”, a ‘60s French pop homage which features Thievery Corporation’s LouLou Ghelichkani. Listen to the new single now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!