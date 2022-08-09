Exclusive: Watch Kristin Chenoweth & Kathy Najimy Compete on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD

On Sunday's upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud, Kristin Chenoweth will compete against Kathy Najimy.

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game is a hilarious faceoff between two actresses when Kristin Chenoweth competes against Kathy Najimy to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities.

Watch a hilarious exclusive clip of Chenoweth and Najimy going head-to-head in the upcoming episode.

In the next game, casts from reality shows "My Unorthodox Life" and "Summer House" battle it out to see who will come out on top. The episode will air Sunday, August 14 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. The episode will stream the next day on Hulu.

Kristin Chenoweth was nominated for a Tony award for originating the role of Glinda in Wicked in 2004. In 1999, she won a Tony Award for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. She has also been seen on Broadway in On The Twentieth Century, Promises, Promises, The Apple Tree, and Steel Pier.

Chenoweth can also be seen in the new Apple TV+ musical series Schmigadoon!, which is now in production for a second season.

Watch the exclusive clip here: