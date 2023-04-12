Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
54 Below
Exclusive: Watch Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar Sing from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

Their show, All For You, runs April 12-14, 2023 with an option to livestream!

Apr. 12, 2023  

They're back! Two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow) and Broadway and television star Aaron Lazar (The Light in the Piazza, Fox's "Filthy Rich," The Last Ship) are returning to 54 Below with their smash hit show All For You.

Come hear their "glorious soprano" and "soaring tenor" voices in a show critics hailed as "stunning," "electric," "charming," "silly," "rapturous," "fun," and one of the "top 5 shows ever at 54 Below!" making All For You the "hot ticket of the summer!"

Kate and Aaron make for an "unstoppable pair" with "blazing chemistry" and share their "delectable friendship" through songs from The Bridges of Madison County, reprising their turns as Francesca and Robert. You'll also hear them perform other favorite roles from shows past, present, and future. Joining Kate and Aaron are ground-breaking maestro Luke Frazier and 8 members of The American Pops Orchestra, rivaling the biggest ensembles to ever grace the 54 Below stage.

Below, watch as Kate and Aaron give BroadwayWorld an exclsuive sneak peek of a favorite from The Bridges of Madison County- "One Second and a Million Miles."






