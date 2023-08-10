Exclusive Video: Watch 'Michael Jordan's Ball' From THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Theatre Company

Get a glimpse into the production of THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Theatre Company.
Transcendence Theatre Company is currently presenting The Full Monty through August 20.
Get an exclusive first look at a clip of Michael Burrell, Nicolas Garza, Justin Anthony Long, Lee Palmer, Jason Simon and Jesse Swimm performing “Michael Jordan’s Ball" below!
The Full Monty features a Book by Terrence McNally, Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek.
Six friends. One outrageous idea. And a chance to make their dreams come true. The Broadway and West End sensation The Full Monty is Transcendence’s first fully-staged musical since our 2019 smash-hit A Chorus Line. Written by Tony Award®-winners Terrence McNally and David Yazbek, The Full Monty tells a story that’s full of heart. You’ll be rooting for these down-on-their-luck pals from Buffalo, and wondering up until the very end if they will really pull it off.
Learn more and get tickets at Click Here!
