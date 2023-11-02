Exclusive: Stephanie J. Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Forthcoming Christmas Album

An all new track has been released from Merry Christmas, Darling, the debut holiday album from Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block, which will be released by Club44 Records tomorrow, Friday, November 3.

Below, check out the song 'Manhattan in December' from the forthcoming album! The song is written by Ann Hampton Callaway and Lindy Robbins.

Pre-order the album at https://orcd.co/merrychristmasdarling.

Merry Christmas, Darling is a lush and ravishing holiday treat featuring both secular and sacred seasonal classics, in addition to new musical discoveries. The album includes “When You Hold Me in Your Arms (It’s Christmas)” – a duet with her husband, fellow Broadway star Sebastian Arcelus – a new song written for Block by Club44 co-founder Wayne Haun and Tony-winning lyricist David Zippel. The album’s take on the evergreen “Little Drummer Girl” is a tender duet with Block’s daughter Vivienne Arcelus. Other highlights include the title track, originally popularized by The Carpenters, in addition to “And Snow” and “Winter White,” two recent additions to the holiday canon co-written by co-founder Joel Lindsey.

Stephanie J. Block has established herself as one of the most relevant and versatile voices in contemporary musical theatre. She won the 2019 Tony Award for “Best Leading Actress in a Musical,” as well as winning the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Awards, for her star turn in The Cher Show. Block was also recognized for her role of Trina in Lincoln Center Theatre’s 2016 revival of Falsettos garnering her the Tony Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics nominations. In 2013 she was recognized with both the Drama Desk and Tony Award nominations for “Best Leading Actress in a Musical” for her portrayal of Alice Nutting/ Edwin Drood in The Roundabout Theater’s production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood.

Other Broadway credits include Reno Sweeney in the 2011 Tony Award-winning revival of Anything Goes and 9 to 5: The Musical, for which she earned a Drama Desk nomination. She created the roles of Grace O’Malley in The Pirate Queen and Liza Minnelli in The Boy from Oz (opposite Hugh Jackman). Ms. Block is known for her portrayal as Elphaba in the Broadway company of Wicked, as well as originating the role in the First National Tour for which she won numerous awards including the Helen Hayes Award for “Outstanding Actress in a Musical.”



